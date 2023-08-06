 

Stormzy and Calvin Harris to Team Up on New Song

Stormzy and Calvin Harris to Team Up on New Song
Music

Rumor has it, the 'Vossi Bop' star is going to work on a project with the 'I'm Not Alone' DJ after they run into each other in Ibiza and hit it off quite well.

  • Aug 6, 2023

AceShowbiz - Stormzy is expected to collaborate with Calvin Harris. The "Vossi Bop" hitmaker gets along so well with the DJ when he saw him behind the decks at Ibiza's Ushuaia when he jetted to the party island with friends last month as part of his 30th birthday celebrations, and now they're planning to get into the recording studio together.

"Stormzy's admired Calvin for a long time. Both are huge fans of the dance capital, with Stormzy previously holding his #MerkyFestival at Ibiza Rocks. Stormzy's been surprising everyone by dropping songs on almost a weekly basis," a source told the Sunday Mirror newspaper. "But so far, he hasn't made it to the top spot with his collaborators. Ibiza is the perfect setting to let their creative juices come together. They'll work on a project next time he's there."

The news comes a few weeks after Stormzy's producer, PRGRSHN, recently teased the follow-up to his November album ''This Is What I Mean", will be released "sooner rather than later." He was quoted by the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column as saying, "We're always trying to stay creative and make new music. You might see him sooner rather than later, I'm not sure."

The producer admitted Stormzy needs to be "inspired" to create. He added, "Ultimately he's an artist that has to be inspired so once he's inspired there will be new music for sure."

It was claimed earlier this year, Stormzy is "at the strongest and most creative" he has ever been. A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, "Stormzy isn't resting on his laurels and has been writing and recording new songs already."

"Artistically he seems to be the strongest and most creative he has ever been. Stormzy has been doing some stuff at Qube studios in London. He registered a new track on a songwriting database earlier this month. The track is called 'Fire' and it's been pegged as a potential hit."

And, it is believed that Stormzy could release another album this year. The insider added, "Those around Stormzy think the song could spawn another album. It is really empowering and moving - and is very much in the vein of 'This Is What I Mean'. His label is really excited about what they are hearing and no one should be surprised if Stormzy strikes while the iron is hot and releases new music this year. It is a hugely exciting time for him."

