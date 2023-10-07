 

Jason Derulo Calls Sexual Harassment Allegations 'Completely False and Hurtful'

The 'Talk Dirty' hitmaker vehemently denies the 'defamatory' claims that he maliciously kicked an aspiring female singer from his label after she refused to sleep with him.

  • Oct 7, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jason Derulo has blasted the "completely false and hurtful" allegations of sexual harassment made against him. Emaza Gibson has lodged a complaint against the 34-year-old singer in Los Angeles Superior Court, alleging that he made "unconscionable sexual advances" and "maliciously" promised her success in the music business and now the "Talk Dirty" hitmaker has hit back at the claims in a video message.

"I wouldn't normally comment but these claims are completely false and hurtful. I stand against all forms of harassment and I remain supportive of anybody following their dreams. I've always strived to live my life in a positively impactful way, and that's why I sit here before you deeply offended, by these defamatory claims. God bless," he said in the clip shared to Instagram.

Emaza claims that she initially considered Derulo to be a "mentor [and] supervisor" after he reached out to her in 2021 with the promise of a record deal but alleged their relationship soured after she rejected his sexual advances.

The 25-year-old aspiring singer told NBC News, "I'm at this point in my life right now, it's very heartbreaking. I have anxiety; I'm traumatised. I've dealt with inhumane work situations … I'm at this point where I'm back to zero and I have nothing."

The woman claimed Derulo expected "sex in exchange for success" but she rejected his advances and eventually stopped communicating with him. She added, "I'm just trying to fight for what's right, because what was done to me was not OK. And I wouldn't want anybody else to go through what I went through."

"They wasted my time. They promised me things. ... 'Forget the contract.' That's what I was told. But if I wasn't going to do, if I wasn't doing my part according to this contract, I would be in trouble. I would be held accountable."

In September 2022, Emaza was informed that her employment with Atlantic Records and Future History, Derulo's label, had been terminated.

Her complaint alleges that she's suffered from breakdowns, weight loss, insomnia and mood swings, and she has sought mental health treatment after being diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder. Emaza is suing for sexual harassment, breach of contract, and illegal retaliatory termination.

Her lawyer, Ron Zambrano, said in a statement, "Mr. Derulo's behaviour toward this young artist was despicable. He not only broke promises and breached contracts, but his threats of physical harm and unconscionable sexual advances toward this young woman who is just trying to break into the industry were outrageous and illegal."

