Diddy's Reality TV Show on Hulu Scrapped Following Sexual Abuse Allegations

According to a new report, the network has decided to not go forward with a reality TV show which was initially planned to center on the hip-hop mogul's family.

Dec 15, 2023

AceShowbiz - Hulu has distanced itself from Sean "P. Diddy" Combs following sexual abuse allegations leveled at him. According to a new report, the network has decided to not go forward with a reality TV show which was initially planned to center on the hip-hop mogul's family.

The show was in the early stages of development with the working title "Diddy+7". James Corden's production company Fulwell 73 was supposed to produce the series.

The decision to scrap the project altogether came after Diddy was accused of sexual assault by multiple women, including his ex Cassie. In November, Cassie filed a lawsuit against the Bad Boy Records founder in which she accused him of rape, abuse and sex trafficking during their on-off relationship from 2007 to 2018. They eventually settled the lawsuit a day later with his attorney insisting that the settlement was in "no way" an admission of his client's "wrongdoing."

Not stopping there, two other women filed civil cases against the "I'll Be Missing You" hitmaker. A woman named Joi Dickerson-Neal accused him of rape, drugging and revenge porn back in 1991. Meanwhile, a third woman, who is identified as Jane Doe, claimed that Diddy and R&B star Aaron Hall took turns raping her and her friend at an MCA Records event in New York City in the early 1990s.

Through his spokesperson, Diddy insisted that he's not guilty in a statement. "These are civil suits with fabricated claims of misconduct from over 30 years ago, which are nothing but a blatant money grab. Mr. Combs is being unfairly targeted by anonymous accusers who lie for financial gain. The New York Legislature never intended the Adult Survivors Act to be exploited," the spokesperson said, adding that the lawsuit was an attempt at "money grab" and called the rapper "an easy target" due to his fame.

