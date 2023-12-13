Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song Spark Engagement Rumors With Her Ring

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Home Alone' star and the 'Suite Life of Zack and Cody' alum raise eyebrows after the actress is pictured rocking what seems to be a wedding ring on that finger.

AceShowbiz - It seems like Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song have taken their relationship to the next level. The couple sparked engagement rumors after the actress was pictured rocking what seemed to be a wedding ring on that finger.

Brenda wore the eyebrows-rising jewelry when attending Kat Dennings and Andrew W.K.'s private wedding in November. On Monday, December 11, Vogue shared a rare PDA picture of Macaulay and Brenda when reporting details about Kat and Andrew's at-home nuptials.

In the said snap, the "Home Alone" star could be seen hugging "The Suite Life of Zack & Cody" alum from behind. The 43-year-old actor also planted a sweet kiss on the 35-year-old star's head. The "Get a Clue" actress enjoyed the affection as she smiled and held his arm, flaunting her diamond-encrusted wishbone jewelry.

She wore the same band on her left ring when the pair attended the actor's Walk of Fame ceremony earlier this month. During the big day, Macaulay gushed over his girlfriend in his speech.

Calling her "absolutely everything" to him, the "American Horror Story" star said, "You're my champion. You're the only person happier for me today than I am. You're not only the best woman I've ever known, you're the best person I've ever known. You've given me just all my purpose. You've given me family."

Macaulay and Brenda, who welcomed their first child Dakota in April 2021, confirmed their romance in 2017. They expanded their family when Macaulay's brother Kieran Culkin confirmed earlier this year that the couple secretly welcomed their baby No. 2, a baby boy.

"Well, the cousins live in Los Angeles, we live in New York," the "Succession" actor told Access Hollywood back in May. "I have a 1-year-old and a 3-year-old and as busy as I am there is no getting on a plane and going." Kieran continued, "I haven't met No. 2 yet and they haven't met [my] No. 2 yet either cause we just haven't been able to figure that out."

