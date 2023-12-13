Sofia Richie Talks About Leaving Her 'Wild' Years Behind

Instagram Celebrity

Sofia admits she had a blast 'living [her] best life' before turning to her famous older sister Nicole Richie and dad Lionel for tips on how to navigate fame.

Dec 13, 2023

AceShowbiz - Sofia Richie learned from her older sister Nicole Richie and dad Lionel Richie that she doesn't have to share everything with the world. The 25-year-old model - who married record executive Elliot Grainge in April - says her former "Simple Life" star sibling, 42, advised her on the importance of privacy being in the public eye.

"She's such a veteran; she's really gone through it all. She reminds me that 'not everything needs to be shared; things can be private just for you,' " she said to Net-A-Porter's Porter.

Sofia continued, "I was just growing up, being wild and - in my head - living my best life; trying to navigate, on my own, decisions that many teenagers would make. I got to an age - I'm going to say around 20 years old - where I was like, 'OK, this is a reputation I'm going to have [for a long time]. Let me go to my older sister, who's gone down this road, and pick her brain for advice.' "

Sofia - who previously dated Scott Disick, Justin Bieber, Brooklyn Beckham, and Anwar Hadid - no longer shares what "feels special and sacred" to her. She added, "When you put something on the internet, you're opening a door for opinions."

"So when it comes to products I'm using, or I'm getting ready to go out, I love having an open conversation. Then there are things that I don't need anyone's opinion on - if it feels special and sacred to me, I won't share."

You can share this post!