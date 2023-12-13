 

Mark Wahlberg Surprised Frat Party When Visiting Daughter in College

The 'Daddy's Home' actor had an 'incredible' weekend as he crashed a frat party and dropped by 'a couple of spots in town' when visiting her daughter in college.

  Dec 13, 2023

AceShowbiz - Mark Wahlberg showed up unannounced at a frat party with his daughter. The "Family Plan" actor - who has children Grace, 13, Brendan, 15, Michael, 17, and Ella, 20, with wife Rhea Durham - went to visit his daughter in college back in September, and he admitted the whole experience was "nuts."

"They were having the most fun I've ever seen anybody have, ever! Even more than her coming to Vegas. I was at the frat house and, you know, a couple of spots in town. It was nuts. Parents' weekend was incredible," he told Entertainment Tonight.

The 52-year-old star rose to fame at an early age and has been working since he was a teen, meaning he missed out on college himself. However, he joked his career path would have been drastically different if he had gone. He quipped, "I'd still be in college. I would still be at the frat house. I'd be a 25th year senior, yeah."

  Editors' Pick

In October 2022, Mark and his wife relocated to Las Vegas with their kids after deciding it would give the youngsters a "better life" and now he's revealed they are all thriving after a year in Nevada. Speaking to PEOPLE.com, he explained, "Everybody's adapted nicely. The kids are all out at school, and everybody's happy ... "

He added that he's excited for the holiday season, which will allow him to spend some more time with Rhea and their children. He said, "I'm constantly busy and travelling, so I'm looking forward to getting home and spending some time with the family."

Mark previously opened up about the move during an appearance on TV show "The Talk", insisting the youngsters will be able to pursue their hobbies in Las Vegas. He explained, "I want to be able to work from home. I moved to California many years ago to pursue acting and I've only made a couple of movies in the entire time that I was there."

"To be able to give my kids a better life and follow and pursue their dreams, whether it be my daughter as an equestrian, my son as a basketball player, my younger son as a golfer, this made a lot more sense for us. We came here to just kind of give ourselves a new look, a fresh start for the kids, and there's lot of opportunity here. I'm really excited about the future."

