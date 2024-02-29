 

Pregnant Sofia Richie's 'Doing Everything' to Prevent Stretch Marks


The 25-year-old model, who is expecting her first child with husband Elliot Grainge, shares that she's 'so afraid' of getting stretch marks and has been slathering her growing belly in moisturizing shea butter.

  Feb 29, 2024

AceShowbiz - Sofia Richie is "so afraid" of getting stretch marks. The 25-year-old model is seven months pregnant with her and husband Elliot Grainge's first child and she's been "obsessed" with slathering her growing belly in moisturizing shea butter in a bit to avoid developing fine lines on the skin where it has been stretched by her changing shape.

In a video shared on TikTok, she said, "I am seven months pregnant and I have been figuring out things that work for me, that don't work for me, that have helped me. I am so afraid of getting stretch marks. I know it comes with the territory but I'm doing everything I can to prevent. So my doctor, when I first found out I was pregnant, she was like, 'I have this shea butter that people love.' I am obsessed. I've gone through like six tubs and ordered them."

  

Sofia has also found her skin has changed with pregnancy, and she hailed Tatch's Aburatorigami Japanese Blotting Papers, which retail at $14, a "lifesaver." She said, "My skin has been so oily ever since I found out I was pregnant; I travel around with these … a lifesaver."

The social media star previously explained she didn't want to wear specialist maternity clothing during her pregnancy. She told America's Vogue magazine, "I'm not really tapping into maternity wear at all, if anything, I’m just sizing up. I'm also not buying an entirely new wardrobe for this pregnancy. I've bought a few pairs of pants [trousers] in bigger sizes, but I'm wearing my same jackets, and sweaters, and trenches - I'm about to have some fun with it now that I can spread my wings and fly."

Sofia is expecting a baby girl and she revealed she's already been busy thinking up some stylish outfits for her. She added, "From the moment I found out I was pregnant, I have been going crazy online. I have so many ideas - just cute and girly."

