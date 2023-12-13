Alyson Hannigan Grateful After Losing 20-Pound of Weight and 'Emotional Baggage'

Instagram Celebrity

While opening up about her insecurities and confidence issues, the former 'How I Met Your Mother' star reveals what she earned following her journey on 'Dancing with the Stars'.

AceShowbiz - Alyson Hannigan has expressed her gratitude following a body transformation. The former "How I Met Your Mother" star revealed that she lost 20 pounds of weight and "emotional baggage" while competing on "Dancing with the Stars".

On Saturday, December 9, the 49-year-old actress made the revelation on her Instagram account. Along with a side-by-side photo of herself before and after the weight loss, she wrote in the caption of the post, "The before and after says it all. I lost 20 pounds of both weight and emotional baggage during my time on @dancingwiththestars."

Alyson went on to voice her appreciation for her dancing partner Sasha Farber. She exclaimed, "I can't thank @sashafarber1 enough for helping me shed my insecurities and getting me to the confident and strong place I am today!"

The actress also thanked Sasha for their incredible journey during the competition in a previous post. On Friday, December 8, she uploaded a video documenting highlights of the time she spent with Sasha. Accompanying the clip, she penned, "Where do I even begin? I really don't have enough words in my vocabulary to express my gratitude for this experience. To go into this journey with mostly fear, and come out how I feel now is indescribable."

She then gushed, "I cannot thank @sashafarber1 enough for everything he gave me, shared with me and experienced with me. I couldn't have asked for a better partner. Thank you for not giving up on me. Thank you for giving me confidence and making me feel like I could do this and then getting me there and having so much fun along the way. I am so glad that you came into my life and you're not gonna get rid of me now."

Alyson went on to say, "To all the other pros and cast, thank you for being a part of this journey I enjoyed getting to know you and you'll always have a special place in my heart. To the incredible crew this is a massive show and everyone is doing the most amazing job Wardrobe department. Your skills are beyond anything I've witnessed. Thank you for always making me look and feel my very best. can I work in your department now?"

"And to everyone who supported me and voted for us thank you from the bottom of my heart it means the world that you allowed me the time to improve and stay on the show," she continued. Near the end of the caption, she added, "And a huge congratulations to @_xochitl.gomez and @valentin you guys are amazing!!!"

