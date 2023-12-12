 

Gisele Bundchen All Smiles During Kids' Birthdays Celebration at Disney World

While celebrating her son Benjamin and daughter Vivian's birthdays in Florida, the former Victoria's Secret model looks cheerful as she strikes a pose in her casual outfit.

  Dec 12, 2023

AceShowbiz - Gisele Bundchen appeared in good spirits during a fun day out with her children. The former Victoria's Secret model flashed her radiant smile while celebrating her son Benjamin and daughter Vivian's birthdays at Disney World.

On Monday, December 11, the 43-year-old supermodel uploaded a photo from her fun outing with her children and a number of other kids at the theme park in Florida. In the snap, she could be seen smiling from ear-to-ear while excitingly putting both of her hands up in the air.

Gisele was striking a pose in her casual ensemble. She looked cozy in a short-sleeved white tee, a pair of skin-tight long blue jeans and white sneakers with matching laces. She also wore a long-sleeved green jacket around her waist.

The blonde beauty, who wrote a cookbook titled "Nourish", covered her eyes from direct harsh sunlight with a pair of brown sunglasses. She also sported a navy baseball hat and carried a white shoulder bag. In addition, her long blonde hair was styled into a French braid.

In the same post, Gisele let out other pictures capturing various activities that she, Benjamin and Vivian did at the theme park. In one of the photos, Gisele, who was sporting a long-sleeved white sweatshirt and black cap, was captured adoringly gazing at a giraffe.

Meanwhile, another photo showed Gisele holding what appeared to be a stick of ice cream coated in chocolate that was shaped into Mickey Mouse's head. Furthermore, other snaps saw Benjamin and Vivian taking a group photo with other kids, and Gisele sharing a sweet hug with Benjamin.

Along with the photos, the model, who shares Benjamin and Vivian with her former husband Tom Brady, wrote in the caption of the post, "Another year and here we are again to celebrate the kids birthdays!" She went on to exclaim, "Thank you @waltdisneyworld. We had a great time!"

Prior to the day out, Gisele paid tribute to Vivian and Benjamin separately on their birthdays along with the kids' photos. On December 5, the mother of two gushed over her daughter, whom she deemed her "little sunshine" via Instagram. On the same social media platform, she wished her "sweetest" son a happy birthday on December 8.

