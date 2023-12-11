Reginae Carter and Armon Warren Confirm Relationship Status With Cheerful Snowy Video

Instagram Celebrity

The daughter of Lil Wayne has apparently rekindled her romance with the YouTube star just in time for the holiday season as they share a kiss in a video posted on TikTok.

AceShowbiz - Reginae Carter and Armon Warren appear to have mended their relationship just in time for the holiday season. The pair have seemingly confirmed they're back together with a TikTok video, months after their sparked split rumors.

On Saturday, December 9, Armon posted on his account on the video-sharing platform the fun-filled footage featuring him and his on-and-off girlfriend. In the clip, the pair looked cheerful as they were out on a snowy day.

Letting their action do the talking, they were not shy to show some PDA by sharing a kiss early in the clip, set to Boyz II Men's "Let It Snow". Armon then flashed his megawatt smile, while Reginae shouted, "Merry Christmas," and threw her hand in the air.

Helping setting the mood was the Christmas decoration as several trees behind them were being lit up with warm white lights. He added a sticker which read, "reunited," over the video.

Earlier this year, Reginae and Armon sparked split rumors after they unfollowed each other on Instagram. The social media personality also posted a cryptic message about losing her trust. "Don't ever fall out of love with yourself!" she tweeted back in April. "Folks come in all different shapes colors and sizes. I don't know who to trust at this point. You can't show someone all that love and backtrack."

Later that month, fans thought that they were back together after Armon posted a suggestive message intended for Reginae on the blue bird app. "I'm having a cookout in my room later, the meat here I just need you to bring the buns," he wrote, adding several crying emojis and tagging his girlfriend.

However, in May, things went sour again between the pair as they exchanged heated messages on social media. "Love bombing is a thing . Know the difference," Reginae wrote, without naming names.

Seemingly offended, Armon wrote in his reply, "I lost all respect for you." He continued, "to come on here and play victim is crazy. I was nothing but respectful cuz that's all I can do is be respectful. You on the other hand I hope these people pray for you, Fr."

