 

Reginae Carter and Armon Warren Confirm Relationship Status With Cheerful Snowy Video

Reginae Carter and Armon Warren Confirm Relationship Status With Cheerful Snowy Video
Instagram
Celebrity

The daughter of Lil Wayne has apparently rekindled her romance with the YouTube star just in time for the holiday season as they share a kiss in a video posted on TikTok.

  • Dec 11, 2023

AceShowbiz - Reginae Carter and Armon Warren appear to have mended their relationship just in time for the holiday season. The pair have seemingly confirmed they're back together with a TikTok video, months after their sparked split rumors.

On Saturday, December 9, Armon posted on his account on the video-sharing platform the fun-filled footage featuring him and his on-and-off girlfriend. In the clip, the pair looked cheerful as they were out on a snowy day.

Letting their action do the talking, they were not shy to show some PDA by sharing a kiss early in the clip, set to Boyz II Men's "Let It Snow". Armon then flashed his megawatt smile, while Reginae shouted, "Merry Christmas," and threw her hand in the air.

Helping setting the mood was the Christmas decoration as several trees behind them were being lit up with warm white lights. He added a sticker which read, "reunited," over the video.

  Editors' Pick

Earlier this year, Reginae and Armon sparked split rumors after they unfollowed each other on Instagram. The social media personality also posted a cryptic message about losing her trust. "Don't ever fall out of love with yourself!" she tweeted back in April. "Folks come in all different shapes colors and sizes. I don't know who to trust at this point. You can't show someone all that love and backtrack."

Later that month, fans thought that they were back together after Armon posted a suggestive message intended for Reginae on the blue bird app. "I'm having a cookout in my room later, the meat here I just need you to bring the buns," he wrote, adding several crying emojis and tagging his girlfriend.

However, in May, things went sour again between the pair as they exchanged heated messages on social media. "Love bombing is a thing . Know the difference," Reginae wrote, without naming names.

Seemingly offended, Armon wrote in his reply, "I lost all respect for you." He continued, "to come on here and play victim is crazy. I was nothing but respectful cuz that's all I can do is be respectful. You on the other hand I hope these people pray for you, Fr."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Deion Sanders' Ex Tracey Edmonds Says She's the One Who Ended Engagement to 'Prioritize' Herself

18 Brands Cut Ties With Diddy's Empower Global Amid Sexual Assault Lawsuits
Related Posts
Reginae Carter's New Hair Has People in Awe

Reginae Carter's New Hair Has People in Awe

Armon Warren Fires Back at Reginae Carter After She Calls Him Out for 'Love Bombing'

Armon Warren Fires Back at Reginae Carter After She Calls Him Out for 'Love Bombing'

Reginae Carter Safe After Two Men Try to Break Into Her Home

Reginae Carter Safe After Two Men Try to Break Into Her Home

Reginae Carter and Armon Warren Spark Breakup Rumors After Rickey Smiley Drama

Reginae Carter and Armon Warren Spark Breakup Rumors After Rickey Smiley Drama

Latest News
Anne Hathaway Doubts Her Scrapped 'Barbie' Movie Could've Lived Up to Greta Gerwig's
  • Dec 12, 2023

Anne Hathaway Doubts Her Scrapped 'Barbie' Movie Could've Lived Up to Greta Gerwig's

Taylor Swift Praised for 'Setting an Example' With $1M Donation to Tornado Victims in Tennessee
  • Dec 12, 2023

Taylor Swift Praised for 'Setting an Example' With $1M Donation to Tornado Victims in Tennessee

Charlie Sheen Reveals Concerns With Sons' Habit Amid His 'Single Dad' Role
  • Dec 12, 2023

Charlie Sheen Reveals Concerns With Sons' Habit Amid His 'Single Dad' Role

Travis Kelce to Go All Out for Taylor Swift's Upcoming Birthday Party
  • Dec 12, 2023

Travis Kelce to Go All Out for Taylor Swift's Upcoming Birthday Party

Cecily Strong Backed Out of 'SNL' Cold Open Due to 'Uncomfortable' Anti-Semitic Joke
  • Dec 12, 2023

Cecily Strong Backed Out of 'SNL' Cold Open Due to 'Uncomfortable' Anti-Semitic Joke

Andy Cohen Makes Fun of His Viral Jingle Ball Outfit
  • Dec 12, 2023

Andy Cohen Makes Fun of His Viral Jingle Ball Outfit

Most Read
Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Covers X-Rated Look With Huge Teddy Bear at Art Basel
Celebrity

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Covers X-Rated Look With Huge Teddy Bear at Art Basel

Taylor Swift Spending Over $10M to Have Her London Mansion Renovated

Taylor Swift Spending Over $10M to Have Her London Mansion Renovated

Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O'Connor Make Their Romance Red Carpet Official

Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O'Connor Make Their Romance Red Carpet Official

Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Reveals Sister Anna 'Chickadee' Was in 'So Much Pain' Prior to Death

Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Reveals Sister Anna 'Chickadee' Was in 'So Much Pain' Prior to Death

Keke Palmer 'Wears Trauma Like a Dolce Gabbana Coat' After Split From Abusive Baby Daddy

Keke Palmer 'Wears Trauma Like a Dolce Gabbana Coat' After Split From Abusive Baby Daddy

Selena Gomez Suspected of Pulling PR Stunt With Benny Blanco Romance

Selena Gomez Suspected of Pulling PR Stunt With Benny Blanco Romance

Tony Romo Calls Taylor Swift Travis Kelce's 'Wife' During Chiefs vs. Bills Game Amid Proposal Rumor

Tony Romo Calls Taylor Swift Travis Kelce's 'Wife' During Chiefs vs. Bills Game Amid Proposal Rumor

Ryan O'Neal's Son Pledges to Take Care of Dad's Beloved Dogs Following His Death

Ryan O'Neal's Son Pledges to Take Care of Dad's Beloved Dogs Following His Death

Julia Fox Covers Chest With Leather Belt During New Los Angeles Outing

Julia Fox Covers Chest With Leather Belt During New Los Angeles Outing