Camila Morrone Hopeful for Season 2 of 'Daisy Jones and the Six'

Dec 11, 2023

AceShowbiz - Camila Morrone is still hoping for a second season of "Daisy Jones and the Six". The 26-year-old actress, who portrayed Camila Alvarez on the musical drama series, admitted she and her co-stars are "so proud" of the Amazon Prime Video program, which was based on a 2019 novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid and though the storylines were tied up at the end of the 10 episodes, she still thinks there is more that could be explored.

She told E! News, "We all want it. Listen, I think we're all so proud of the work that we did. I think that we had an incredible first season. There's a lot of story left that could be told. It moves a lot of people. It was a really beautiful show. We're just grateful to keep going on this ride and still be here talking about it, representing it."

And Camila would like to see what happened to her own alter ego in the years when she was married to Billy Dunne (Sam Claflin) and serving as his band's photographer until her death, which was revealed in the season finale.

She said, "Camila's got every woman inside of her. Her opportunities are endless. She can do whatever she wants. I don't know what that interim period will look like for her, what those years entail, but knowing her, she's bada**, she's got this."

Her castmate Suki Waterhouse, who played keyboard player Karen Sirko, previously admitted she would "love a season two." She told "The Rundown", "It would be so nice to do a season two. I would love that. We just have to figure out the story." And she admitted she and her co-stars already had a "lot of silly ideas" about what could be the focus of a second season. She said, "I guess it could be a reunion tour."

