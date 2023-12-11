Sean Penn Appears to Dump Olga Korotyayeva for Actress Nathalie Kelley

Cover Images/Sara De Boer Celebrity

The Oscar-winning 'Milk' actor is spotted packing on the PDA with the 39-year-old actress during a beach date in Miami after being romantically linked to Olga earlier this year.

AceShowbiz - Olga Korotyayeva who? Sean Penn has seemingly dumped the 43-year-old actress for another screen beauty, Nathalie Kelley, who is 24 years his junior. The alleged new pair were spotted getting cozy over the weekend.

The 62-year-old actor sparked dating rumors anew with the Peruvian-Australian actress after the two were caught packing on the PDA on the beach in Miami. In pictures hitting the web on Sunday, December 10, the twosome went for a stroll on the sand following a lunch date earlier in the day.

Sean and his rumored new leading lady appeared to have a lot of fun, smiling as they walked side-by-side on the beach. The "Mystic River" star also couldn't keep his hands off "The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift" actress, putting his arm around her back at one point. Meanwhile, Nathalie was seen affectionately placing her hand on his bicep in another image.

For the beach date, Sean kept it casual in a short-sleeved green graphic T-shirt and paint-splattered green cargo shorts. As for Nathalie, she showed off her sensational figure in a teal bikini teamed with a white sheer cardigan.

Sean was previously romantically linked to Olga for several months. They were first seen together in May. At the time, the pair stepped out for a dinner date at Japanese restaurant Nobu in Malibu over the Memorial Day weekend.

Later in June, the duo was spotted on a romantic vacation to Europe. They weren't shy to show some PDA during the Italian getaway, making out when taking a stroll on the streets of Rome. They were last seen together in public in October, when they were seen hugging and kissing after meeting up at Nice Airport in the South of France. It's unclear if they are still together or if they have broken up after six months of dating.

