Artist of the Week: Jelly Roll

The 'Son of a Sinner' crooner enjoys huge success with his latest single 'Save Me' as he is ruling numerous music charts and receiving multiple Grammy nominations.

Dec 11, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jelly Roll is riding high on his recent achievements. His collaboration with Lainey Wilson on the track "Save Me" has officially earned the #1 spot at Country Radio. It also reached the No. 1 position on Billboard's Country Airplay chart with an impressive 8% increase in audience impressions from November 24 to 30, reaching a staggering 34.6 million.

In addition to its success on radio charts, "Save Me" climbed to No. 6 on Billboard's Hot Country Songs, showcasing its widespread appeal and popularity among listeners. The track even made its mark on the Billboard Hot 100 by reaching No. 19, proving Jelly Roll's ability to captivate a diverse audience.

The recognition for "Save Me" doesn't stop there. The song has been nominated for Musical Event of the Year at the prestigious CMA Awards this year. Furthermore, it has earned him a nomination for Best Country Duo/Group Performance at the Grammy Awards. This nominations place him alongside some of the industry's finest artists and highlights his remarkable contributions to the country music genre.

He said of the creative process of the single, "It was [written] the middle of the pandemic. And when I say middle of it, I mean we were spraying boxes with Lysol. And I just couldn't sit through that. I was like, 'We got to work.' And I was in such a dark space because of that; I knew I needed to write. My father had just died a year before. So I'm still learning how to grieve through that. And then I'm like, 'We got to write. I got to get this out of me.' "

Coming from a really dark space, the song has become one of Jelly Roll's brightest feats as he is also nominated for Best New Artist at the Grammy Awards. The competition is fierce, with talented artists such as Victoria Monet, Ice Spice, Fred Again, and Gracie Adams vying for the same title.

