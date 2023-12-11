 

Artist of the Week: Jelly Roll

Artist of the Week: Jelly Roll
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Son of a Sinner' crooner enjoys huge success with his latest single 'Save Me' as he is ruling numerous music charts and receiving multiple Grammy nominations.

  • Dec 11, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jelly Roll is riding high on his recent achievements. His collaboration with Lainey Wilson on the track "Save Me" has officially earned the #1 spot at Country Radio. It also reached the No. 1 position on Billboard's Country Airplay chart with an impressive 8% increase in audience impressions from November 24 to 30, reaching a staggering 34.6 million.

In addition to its success on radio charts, "Save Me" climbed to No. 6 on Billboard's Hot Country Songs, showcasing its widespread appeal and popularity among listeners. The track even made its mark on the Billboard Hot 100 by reaching No. 19, proving Jelly Roll's ability to captivate a diverse audience.

  Editors' Pick

The recognition for "Save Me" doesn't stop there. The song has been nominated for Musical Event of the Year at the prestigious CMA Awards this year. Furthermore, it has earned him a nomination for Best Country Duo/Group Performance at the Grammy Awards. This nominations place him alongside some of the industry's finest artists and highlights his remarkable contributions to the country music genre.

He said of the creative process of the single, "It was [written] the middle of the pandemic. And when I say middle of it, I mean we were spraying boxes with Lysol. And I just couldn't sit through that. I was like, 'We got to work.' And I was in such a dark space because of that; I knew I needed to write. My father had just died a year before. So I'm still learning how to grieve through that. And then I'm like, 'We got to write. I got to get this out of me.' "

Coming from a really dark space, the song has become one of Jelly Roll's brightest feats as he is also nominated for Best New Artist at the Grammy Awards. The competition is fierce, with talented artists such as Victoria Monet, Ice Spice, Fred Again, and Gracie Adams vying for the same title.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Britney Spears Still Hasn't Got Used to Being Single, Realizes She's 'Easily Manipulated'

Jada Pinkett Smith Calls Will Smith Hitting Chris Rock the 'Holy Slap'

Related Posts
Jelly Roll's Wife Allegedly Fears His Friendship With Lainey Wilson Could Lead to 'Something More'

Jelly Roll's Wife Allegedly Fears His Friendship With Lainey Wilson Could Lead to 'Something More'

Jelly Roll Credits Weight Loss With Giving Him 'a Will to Live'

Jelly Roll Credits Weight Loss With Giving Him 'a Will to Live'

People's Choice Country Awards 2023: Jelly Roll Is the Biggest Winner - See Full List

People's Choice Country Awards 2023: Jelly Roll Is the Biggest Winner - See Full List

Jelly Roll's Wife Bunnie XO Shuts Down 'Gold Digger' Accusations

Jelly Roll's Wife Bunnie XO Shuts Down 'Gold Digger' Accusations

Latest News
Anne Hathaway Doubts Her Scrapped 'Barbie' Movie Could've Lived Up to Greta Gerwig's
  • Dec 12, 2023

Anne Hathaway Doubts Her Scrapped 'Barbie' Movie Could've Lived Up to Greta Gerwig's

Taylor Swift Praised for 'Setting an Example' With $1M Donation to Tornado Victims in Tennessee
  • Dec 12, 2023

Taylor Swift Praised for 'Setting an Example' With $1M Donation to Tornado Victims in Tennessee

Charlie Sheen Reveals Concerns With Sons' Habit Amid His 'Single Dad' Role
  • Dec 12, 2023

Charlie Sheen Reveals Concerns With Sons' Habit Amid His 'Single Dad' Role

Travis Kelce to Go All Out for Taylor Swift's Upcoming Birthday Party
  • Dec 12, 2023

Travis Kelce to Go All Out for Taylor Swift's Upcoming Birthday Party

Cecily Strong Backed Out of 'SNL' Cold Open Due to 'Uncomfortable' Anti-Semitic Joke
  • Dec 12, 2023

Cecily Strong Backed Out of 'SNL' Cold Open Due to 'Uncomfortable' Anti-Semitic Joke

Andy Cohen Makes Fun of His Viral Jingle Ball Outfit
  • Dec 12, 2023

Andy Cohen Makes Fun of His Viral Jingle Ball Outfit

Most Read
Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Covers X-Rated Look With Huge Teddy Bear at Art Basel
Celebrity

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Covers X-Rated Look With Huge Teddy Bear at Art Basel

Taylor Swift Spending Over $10M to Have Her London Mansion Renovated

Taylor Swift Spending Over $10M to Have Her London Mansion Renovated

Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O'Connor Make Their Romance Red Carpet Official

Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O'Connor Make Their Romance Red Carpet Official

Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Reveals Sister Anna 'Chickadee' Was in 'So Much Pain' Prior to Death

Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Reveals Sister Anna 'Chickadee' Was in 'So Much Pain' Prior to Death

Keke Palmer 'Wears Trauma Like a Dolce Gabbana Coat' After Split From Abusive Baby Daddy

Keke Palmer 'Wears Trauma Like a Dolce Gabbana Coat' After Split From Abusive Baby Daddy

Selena Gomez Suspected of Pulling PR Stunt With Benny Blanco Romance

Selena Gomez Suspected of Pulling PR Stunt With Benny Blanco Romance

Tony Romo Calls Taylor Swift Travis Kelce's 'Wife' During Chiefs vs. Bills Game Amid Proposal Rumor

Tony Romo Calls Taylor Swift Travis Kelce's 'Wife' During Chiefs vs. Bills Game Amid Proposal Rumor

Ryan O'Neal's Son Pledges to Take Care of Dad's Beloved Dogs Following His Death

Ryan O'Neal's Son Pledges to Take Care of Dad's Beloved Dogs Following His Death

Julia Fox Covers Chest With Leather Belt During New Los Angeles Outing

Julia Fox Covers Chest With Leather Belt During New Los Angeles Outing