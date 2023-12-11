 

Kim Kardashian Vows to never 'Push' Her Kids Into Doing Anything

Kim Kardashian Vows to never 'Push' Her Kids Into Doing Anything
Instagram
Celebrity

While she has already seen some potentials in her children, the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' alum won't force them to do anything they don't want to.

  • Dec 11, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian hopes her kids will do whatever makes them "happy." The 43-year-old reality superstar shares North, 10, Saint, eight, Chicago, five, and four-year-old Psalm with ex-husband Kanye West and whilst she has amassed an estimated fortune of $1.7bn with various business ventures, does not expect her children to necessarily follow in her footsteps.

"I want them to do whatever makes them happy. I already see what they're into and like the creative energy from them and I kind of can tell maybe where my two older ones are going to go. North, for sure, feels like a creative. Saint feels like a creative," she said on "Mavericks with Mav Carter".

"The little ones, Chicago and Psalm? If you ask Psalm what he wants to do, he wants to be like a truck driver or anything with a truck. That's like been his Halloween costume for like three years."

  Editors' Pick

However, the Skims founder did go on to admit she sees entrepreneurial potential in her eldest although she would never "push" her into doing anything.

She said, "But I definitely see it in North. And I think that I won't ever push her to do anything. It's whatever she finds her passion in. ... It's more about what she cares about. I grew up so normal, not in the fame world. I couldn't even imagine. I want to make sure I can protect her as much as I can, with her parents being who they are."

Just last month, North explained that in terms of her future career, she would like to emulate the success of her mother's shapewear brand as well as her father's Yeezy venture. Asked what she wants to do in the future, she told i-D Magzine, "A basketball player, a rapper, um... Well, when I was seven, I wanted to be a boxer. But now I don't want to be a boxer."

"I'm going to do art on the side. When I'm, like, thirteen, I want to walk dogs, to make money to buy art supplies, because everything around here is so expensive. So a rapper, a basketball player, and I'm going to make artwork that I sell. Also, one day I want to own Yeezy and SKIMS, and I want to be a business owner."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Adam Driver Sings His Christmas List to Santa While Playing Piano on 'SNL'

Rebecca Ferguson Opens Up About Being Harassed by 'Powerful Man' in Music Industry
Related Posts
Kim Kardashian's Son Saint Rocks Blonde Hair During Birthday Outing

Kim Kardashian's Son Saint Rocks Blonde Hair During Birthday Outing

Kim Kardashian to Play Lawyer Laura Wasser-Inspired Character on Legal Drama

Kim Kardashian to Play Lawyer Laura Wasser-Inspired Character on Legal Drama

Kim Kardashian Trolled Over Her Enormous Hermes Crocodile Bag

Kim Kardashian Trolled Over Her Enormous Hermes Crocodile Bag

Kim Kardashian Applauds Her Family for Having 'Scammed the System' to Get Famous

Kim Kardashian Applauds Her Family for Having 'Scammed the System' to Get Famous

Latest News
Anne Hathaway Doubts Her Scrapped 'Barbie' Movie Could've Lived Up to Greta Gerwig's
  • Dec 12, 2023

Anne Hathaway Doubts Her Scrapped 'Barbie' Movie Could've Lived Up to Greta Gerwig's

Taylor Swift Praised for 'Setting an Example' With $1M Donation to Tornado Victims in Tennessee
  • Dec 12, 2023

Taylor Swift Praised for 'Setting an Example' With $1M Donation to Tornado Victims in Tennessee

Charlie Sheen Reveals Concerns With Sons' Habit Amid His 'Single Dad' Role
  • Dec 12, 2023

Charlie Sheen Reveals Concerns With Sons' Habit Amid His 'Single Dad' Role

Travis Kelce to Go All Out for Taylor Swift's Upcoming Birthday Party
  • Dec 12, 2023

Travis Kelce to Go All Out for Taylor Swift's Upcoming Birthday Party

Cecily Strong Backed Out of 'SNL' Cold Open Due to 'Uncomfortable' Anti-Semitic Joke
  • Dec 12, 2023

Cecily Strong Backed Out of 'SNL' Cold Open Due to 'Uncomfortable' Anti-Semitic Joke

Andy Cohen Makes Fun of His Viral Jingle Ball Outfit
  • Dec 12, 2023

Andy Cohen Makes Fun of His Viral Jingle Ball Outfit

Most Read
Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Covers X-Rated Look With Huge Teddy Bear at Art Basel
Celebrity

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Covers X-Rated Look With Huge Teddy Bear at Art Basel

Taylor Swift Spending Over $10M to Have Her London Mansion Renovated

Taylor Swift Spending Over $10M to Have Her London Mansion Renovated

Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O'Connor Make Their Romance Red Carpet Official

Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O'Connor Make Their Romance Red Carpet Official

Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Reveals Sister Anna 'Chickadee' Was in 'So Much Pain' Prior to Death

Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Reveals Sister Anna 'Chickadee' Was in 'So Much Pain' Prior to Death

Keke Palmer 'Wears Trauma Like a Dolce Gabbana Coat' After Split From Abusive Baby Daddy

Keke Palmer 'Wears Trauma Like a Dolce Gabbana Coat' After Split From Abusive Baby Daddy

Selena Gomez Suspected of Pulling PR Stunt With Benny Blanco Romance

Selena Gomez Suspected of Pulling PR Stunt With Benny Blanco Romance

Tony Romo Calls Taylor Swift Travis Kelce's 'Wife' During Chiefs vs. Bills Game Amid Proposal Rumor

Tony Romo Calls Taylor Swift Travis Kelce's 'Wife' During Chiefs vs. Bills Game Amid Proposal Rumor

Ryan O'Neal's Son Pledges to Take Care of Dad's Beloved Dogs Following His Death

Ryan O'Neal's Son Pledges to Take Care of Dad's Beloved Dogs Following His Death

Julia Fox Covers Chest With Leather Belt During New Los Angeles Outing

Julia Fox Covers Chest With Leather Belt During New Los Angeles Outing