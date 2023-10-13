 

Denise Richards Slammed for Teasing Collaborative Adult Content With Daughter Sami Sheen

Denise Richards Slammed for Teasing Collaborative Adult Content With Daughter Sami Sheen
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' alum is bombarded with criticisms after teasing 'another' collaboration with her 19-year-old daughter to her subscribers on an adult platform.

  • Oct 13, 2023

AceShowbiz - Denise Richards has been slammed for her recent controversial post. After teasing her collaborative content with her young daughter Sami Sheen in an adult platform, the former star of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" was bombarded with negative online responses from social media users, including one who deemed the post "inappropriate."

On Tuesday, October 10, the 52-year-old former reality TV star's post on her OnlyFans page was reposted in a Reddit forum. "Denise and her daughter releasing onlyfans collab," the reddit user wrote along with a screenshot of the post.

In the post itself, Denise, whose OnlyFans subscribers allegedly pay $25 a month for her contents, uploaded a photo of her in a revealing top and her 19-year-old daughter wearing a white crop tank top. Along with the snap, she penned, "Should my mini me @samisheen and I do another collab?"

  Editors' Pick

The forum was quickly flooded with criticisms. In the comments section, one Reddit user bluntly wrote, "I can't really come up with anything better to say than this is so gross and inappropriate." Another chimed in, "This is f**king WEIRD beyond words and one of the sickest s**t Ive seen on this app. what does she even mean…. what do her and her dorter do on that app."

Meanwhile, a third penned, "Rocking my 4 month old daughter to sleep the thought of doing that with her at 18 makes my stomach sick. That's disgusting of a mother to do." A fourth stated, "This is f**king creepy, weird, inappropriate, and so many other things. Let's see all the people who stay shouting 'qUeEn DeNisE' twist themselves into pretzels trying to defend this wacky s**t lmao."

Sami herself joined the adult platform in June 2022. One year later, the daughter of Denise and Charlie Sheen deemed herself a "sex worker." "So I'm sure most of you know what I do for a living at this point, but if you don't, I'm a sex worker," she said in a June TikTok video. "I'm starting laser hair removal soon so that's gonna be a huge game-changer."

"I know you're probably thinking like, 'How the hell are you a sex worker if you keep [your breasts] censored?' But trust me, I have my ways," she continued. "I still show pretty much everything. I just want to wait until the girls are done so I'm fully confident with everything I'm showing."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Ryan Seacrest Recalls Getting 'Panicked' After Clogging Kris Jenner's Toilet

Julianne Hough Keen to Star in Stage Adaptation of 'Burlesque'
Related Posts
Denise Richards Doing Good, Weeks After Shaken by Road-Rage Shooting

Denise Richards Doing Good, Weeks After Shaken by Road-Rage Shooting

Denise Richards 'Grateful to Be Safe' After Road Rage Shooting

Denise Richards 'Grateful to Be Safe' After Road Rage Shooting

Denise Richards Slams Troll Who Wishes Her Harm After Road Rage Shooting

Denise Richards Slams Troll Who Wishes Her Harm After Road Rage Shooting

Denise Richards 'Very Shaken Up' After She and Husband Get Shot At in Road Rage Incident

Denise Richards 'Very Shaken Up' After She and Husband Get Shot At in Road Rage Incident

Latest News
Noel Gallagher Admits He Was to Blame for His Cats' Nervous Breakdowns
  • Oct 13, 2023

Noel Gallagher Admits He Was to Blame for His Cats' Nervous Breakdowns

Denise Richards Slammed for Teasing Collaborative Adult Content With Daughter Sami Sheen
  • Oct 13, 2023

Denise Richards Slammed for Teasing Collaborative Adult Content With Daughter Sami Sheen

Serena Williams Will Be Feted With Fashion Icon Award at 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards
  • Oct 12, 2023

Serena Williams Will Be Feted With Fashion Icon Award at 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards

Tory Lanez's Dad Addresses Rumors of the Rapper's Release From Jail
  • Oct 12, 2023

Tory Lanez's Dad Addresses Rumors of the Rapper's Release From Jail

Michael Jackson's Jacket From 1984 Pepsi Ad Set for Auction
  • Oct 12, 2023

Michael Jackson's Jacket From 1984 Pepsi Ad Set for Auction

Meghan Markle Encourages Carson Daly to Forget Protocol at Archewell Foundation
  • Oct 12, 2023

Meghan Markle Encourages Carson Daly to Forget Protocol at Archewell Foundation

Most Read
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Spent 'Chill Night' in Kansas City for His Birthday
Celebrity

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Spent 'Chill Night' in Kansas City for His Birthday

Tamra Judge Updates Fans After Denying 'Disgusting' Claims Ozempic Caused Her Intestinal Issue

Tamra Judge Updates Fans After Denying 'Disgusting' Claims Ozempic Caused Her Intestinal Issue

BET Hip Hop Awards 2023: GloRilla, Sexyy Red and More Slay on Red Carpet

BET Hip Hop Awards 2023: GloRilla, Sexyy Red and More Slay on Red Carpet

Brooke Burke Wanted to Have 'Affair' With Derek Hough While on 'DWTS'

Brooke Burke Wanted to Have 'Affair' With Derek Hough While on 'DWTS'

Mike Tindall Reveals Concern About Possible Brain Damage After Years of Playing Rugby

Mike Tindall Reveals Concern About Possible Brain Damage After Years of Playing Rugby

Kanye West Takes Son Saint to Rare Soccer Outing Sans Wife Bianca Censori

Kanye West Takes Son Saint to Rare Soccer Outing Sans Wife Bianca Censori

Scarlett Johansson Opens Up About 'Painful Memories' From Her Younger Years

Scarlett Johansson Opens Up About 'Painful Memories' From Her Younger Years

Britney Spears' Lawyer Insists She Has Driver License After Being Busted for Traffic Violations

Britney Spears' Lawyer Insists She Has Driver License After Being Busted for Traffic Violations

Drake's Dad Defends the Rapper Against Joe Budden Shaming Him for Dating Younger Women

Drake's Dad Defends the Rapper Against Joe Budden Shaming Him for Dating Younger Women