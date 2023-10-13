Denise Richards Slammed for Teasing Collaborative Adult Content With Daughter Sami Sheen

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' alum is bombarded with criticisms after teasing 'another' collaboration with her 19-year-old daughter to her subscribers on an adult platform.

Oct 13, 2023

AceShowbiz - Denise Richards has been slammed for her recent controversial post. After teasing her collaborative content with her young daughter Sami Sheen in an adult platform, the former star of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" was bombarded with negative online responses from social media users, including one who deemed the post "inappropriate."

On Tuesday, October 10, the 52-year-old former reality TV star's post on her OnlyFans page was reposted in a Reddit forum. "Denise and her daughter releasing onlyfans collab," the reddit user wrote along with a screenshot of the post.

In the post itself, Denise, whose OnlyFans subscribers allegedly pay $25 a month for her contents, uploaded a photo of her in a revealing top and her 19-year-old daughter wearing a white crop tank top. Along with the snap, she penned, "Should my mini me @samisheen and I do another collab?"

The forum was quickly flooded with criticisms. In the comments section, one Reddit user bluntly wrote, "I can't really come up with anything better to say than this is so gross and inappropriate." Another chimed in, "This is f**king WEIRD beyond words and one of the sickest s**t Ive seen on this app. what does she even mean…. what do her and her dorter do on that app."

Meanwhile, a third penned, "Rocking my 4 month old daughter to sleep the thought of doing that with her at 18 makes my stomach sick. That's disgusting of a mother to do." A fourth stated, "This is f**king creepy, weird, inappropriate, and so many other things. Let's see all the people who stay shouting 'qUeEn DeNisE' twist themselves into pretzels trying to defend this wacky s**t lmao."

Sami herself joined the adult platform in June 2022. One year later, the daughter of Denise and Charlie Sheen deemed herself a "sex worker." "So I'm sure most of you know what I do for a living at this point, but if you don't, I'm a sex worker," she said in a June TikTok video. "I'm starting laser hair removal soon so that's gonna be a huge game-changer."

"I know you're probably thinking like, 'How the hell are you a sex worker if you keep [your breasts] censored?' But trust me, I have my ways," she continued. "I still show pretty much everything. I just want to wait until the girls are done so I'm fully confident with everything I'm showing."

You can share this post!