Yung Miami Slams Charlamagne Tha God for Saying Her Podcast Shouldn't Have Won BET Award

Instagram Celebrity

Charlamagne made his remark in the Wednesday, October 11 episode of his show, questioning how 'Caresha Please!', which has only had four episodes in the last year, beat out other nominees.

Oct 13, 2023

AceShowbiz - Yung Miami wasn't feeling Charlamagne Tha God comment about her win at the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards. The one-half of City Girls slammed "The Breakfast Club" host for suggesting her "Caresha Please!" podcast shouldn't have won the Best Hip Hop Platform trophy.

Charlamagne made his remark in the Wednesday, October 11 episode of his show. He questioned how "Caresha Please!", which has only had four episodes in the last year, beat out other nominees like AllHipHop, HipHopDX, "Drink Champs", "Million Dollaz Worth of Game", his own show "The Breakfast Club", "The Joe Budden Podcast", XXL and RapCaviar.

"We gotta stop. Salute to Caresha. I love Yung Miami to death, but come on now. Two years in a row?" the radio host, whose real name is Lenard Larry McKelvey, said. "I got mad love for Caresha but you've got platforms that come out daily, and you've got platforms that come out weekly."

"I love Caresha Please, but was that sponsored by DeLeon?" Charlamagne continued, implying that her ex Sean "P. Diddy" Combs may have had a hand in fixing the win for her.

Also weighing in on the matter was N.O.R.E. a.k.a. Noreaga. He wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, "So nobody gonna say nothing bout the podcast /media award? Ok me neither!!!"

Catching wind of the diss, Yung Miami didn't waste time to offer her clapback. "YALL LEAVE ME TF ALONE!!!!!!!!" she fumed underneath The Neighborhood Talk's post on Instagram.

This is not the first time Yung Miami had to defend herself and her show. ""Not y'all mad #Careshaplease won an award? Awww :'(," so she wrote after "Caresha Please" won Best Hip-Hop Platform at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Award.

You can share this post!