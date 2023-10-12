Madonna Reportedly 'Stuck Her Tongue' in Al Pacino's Ear After Being Introduced to Him

Instagram/INSTARimages.com Celebrity

The 'Material Girl' hitmaker slipped the 'Godfather' actor an unmistakable hint when they were leaving a restaurant in New York City after having a group dinner, according to her former roommate.

Oct 12, 2023

AceShowbiz - Madonna appeared to have slipped Al Pacino an unmistakable hint. The "Material Girl" hitmaker allegedly "stuck her tongue" in "The Godfather" actor's ear after being introduced to him, as written in her biography "Madonna: A Rebel Life", which is set to hit bookshelves on Tuesday, October 12.

In the book which was written by Mary Gabriel, Madonna's former roommate Whitley Hill recalled the 65-year-old singer's antics, including one involving Al back in the 1970s. In it, Whitley recounted that her father Ed Setrakian introduced Al to Madonna when they were having dinner in New York City sometime between 1978 and 1979.

Ed drove everyone home after they left the restaurant. When it was only him and Al, the latter allegedly told the former, "That friend of your daughter's stuck her tongue in my ear." Al reportedly went on to say, "When we were driving home, she leaned over and stuck her tongue in my ear!"

According to Whitley, Al also told her father Ed that Madonna called "attention to her mouth." At that time, the "Papa Don't Preach" singer allegedly chewed gum in a "slow, deliberate manner," in front of the actor.

Madonna had not become famous yet when the antics happened. She was developing her career as a modern dancer and working at Dunkin Donuts at the same time. On the other hand, Al had started his career in the film industry. He had starred in "The Godfather" and "The Godfather Part II" as well as "Serpico".

Madonna and Al have worked together in the film industry. Back in the 1990s, the two filmed for "Dick Tracy", a movie which was released back in 1990. In it, Madonna portrayed Breathless Mahoney, while Al portrayed Bad Boy Caprice. However, they seemingly were not involved in a romance since she was believed to have a fling with their co-star Warren Beatty.

Madonna talked about Al around the release of their movie. In "Dick Tracy: The Making of the Movie", a behind-the-scenes book of the film, she told its author Mike Bonifer, "Whenever Al put his prosthetics on, his suit … he was always smacking my butt and my face. I hated him, I loathed him, I was disgusted with him."

"And so what happened off-camera was that I'd always try to be moving away from him," the "Like a Prayer" singer continued. "He'd always grab me and go, Get over here! which is exactly what happened in the movie."

You can share this post!