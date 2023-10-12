Chris Stapleton 'Very Sorry' for Pushing Back Concerts to Take 'Vocal Rest'

 

Ahead of his 'All-American Roadshow' gigs in Los Angeles and Texas, the 'Starting Over' singer reveals the reason behind the postponement and announces the rescheduled dates.

AceShowbiz - Chris Stapleton is regretful for postponing his upcoming concerts. Ahead of his "All-American Roadshow" gigs in Los Angeles and Texas, the country rocker, who is known for his song titled "Starting Over", said that he is "very sorry" for pushing back the dates of the shows to take a "vocal rest."

The 45-year-old singer/songwriter announced the postponement of his shows via Instagram. "To all my friends in Corpus Christi, Houston and Lafayette, I am very sorry to let you all know that I am unable to perform this weekend's shows," he said in a statement.

On the reason why, the Grammy winner revealed, "I have bronchitis and laryngitis, and on doctor's orders [I] am on vocal rest through the weekend in order to heal." He went on to write, "I'm grateful for your patience and understanding, and hope to see you all in November."

Chris further unveiled the rescheduled dates in the caption of the post. "All tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates. Nov 16 - Lafayette, LA. Nov 17 - Houston, TX. Nov 18 - Corpus Christi, TX." He additionally told his fans, "For those who cannot attend, please contact your point of purchase within the next seven days."

The post was quickly flooded with online responses from his devotees. In the comments section, one in particular supported the singer, "Take care of yourself! I don't think we could handle the heartbreak of losing your voice," adding a slew of red heart emojis.

Similarly, another sent their well wishes, "Heyy Chris, my daughter and I have come all the way from Melbourne Australia to see you. That's OK. We hope and pray you get better soon. We hope you can make a trip to Melbourne at some stage. Sending love and blessings."

All the while, a third fan reminded concertgoers as writing, "Some of these comments are coocoobananas. When you buy tickets to something, this is a chance you take, especially if you have to travel to attend. Performers are human, they get sick, it can't be avoided."

Aside from performing, the "Tennessee Whiskey" singer is due to release a new album titled "Higher" in November. The project, which will be dropped on November 10, features a number of songs, including "White Horse" and "Think I'm in Love with You", which had previously come out.

