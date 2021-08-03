Tamra Judge Enjoys 2 Weeks of 'Silicone Free' After Breast Implants Removal

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Tamra Judge has updated fans with her post-op life. "The Real Housewives of Orange County" alum took to her Instagram account on Monday, August 2 to celebrate the two-week anniversary since she had her breast implants removal surgery.

"2 weeks silicone Free! Feeling much better," the former Bravo personality wrote alongside some pictures of her rocking a T-shirt which said, "I liked my boobs but they didn't like me." The 53-year-old continued, "#BII Symptoms improving daily."

Tamra previously shared how he health improved just a week after the procedure. "I continue to feel more alive every day! My sinuses are no longer inflamed. I don't wake up with blurry eyes (just old eyes that need reading glasses)," said the Vena CBD owner.

She further detailed, "My thoughts are healthy & happy, something I've struggled with for so long! My body is recovering my energy level is better than it's been in years. I can't wait to fully recover , I hear things just keep on getting better."

Prior to this, Tamra got candid about struggling with thyroid issues, swollen joints, fatigue, bladder, sinus and gut inflammation all of which she believed were the side effects of her implants. The mother of four then decided to get her implants removed back in July, sharing with fans, "I know it sounds crazy but I woke up today with rosy cheeks , No sinus congestion and happy thoughts. I'm hoping I will continue to see health improvements as the weeks go on."

In an interview with PEOPLE in 2015, Tamra shared that she had breast implants in her early 20s. She got her first breast augmentation after she gave birth to her son Ryan Vieth and then redid her breasts years later after having son Spencer. Tamra also got a breast reduction before completely removing them in 2012 only to put them back in.

"When they were big in the '90s, I loved them!" she revealed. "And then, it's a lifestyle thing I guess, as you get older you don't want those big giant boobs. It's a personal choice and for me. I don't do it for the public or my husband. It's something you do to make yourself feel better."