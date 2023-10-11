Lourdes Leon Pays Homage to Mom Madonna's 'Frozen' MV With Visuals for Her New Single 'Spelling'

Instagram Music

AceShowbiz - Lourdes Leon's new music video is inspired by her mom Madonna's "timeless piece of art." The singer, who is also known as Lolahol, paid homage to the pop icon's famous 1998 "Frozen" MV with the visuals for "Spelling".

In the spooky clip, the 26-year-old can be seen flying in the air in a fog-shrouded forest. Rocking a voluminous black gown, the model murmurs the dun lyrics, "You stay in water/ Remind you/ Following in black whatever/ Cyclical, bicycle, forever."

Lourdes then explodes into a cloud of flapping bats. As the clip transitions, she crawls along the forest floor, transforming into a Dobermann and then back into herself. The video concludes with the artist drowning herself naked in the water.

When promoting her new single and its MV, Lourdes wrote on Instagram, " 'Spelling' Song & video out now on all streaming platforms. This piece is very special. It's an homage to my mother's timeless piece of art 'Frozen'." She added, "That piece has come up countless times in my life, connecting the two of us. I would be nothing without the woman who brought me into the world . I revere her, and hope that this translates."

"Spelling" follows Lourdes' debut single, "Lock & Key", which was dropped in 2022. She also released her "Go" EP the same year.

