Caitlyn Jenner Fled to Country Club to Avoid Kim Kardashian Sex Tape Drama

Oct 11, 2023

AceShowbiz - Caitlyn Jenner steered clear of the drama surrounding Kim Kardashian's sex tape. The 73-year-old star - who was wed to Kim's mother Kris Jenner went Kim's infamous sex tape with ex Ray J was leaked in 2007 - decided to escape to the country club during the difficult time.

"Whatever's going on, I don't know what it is and I'm gonna go to the golf course," she recalled her initial reaction in Sky's "House of Kardashian" docuseries.

Caitlyn admitted she never really spoke to anyone involved about the situation, and it was something she kept away from. She added, "To be honest with you, I just stayed out of it. Kris never talked to me about it. I never talked to Kimberly about it. I don't know what happened, why it happened."

Kim previously described the sex tape as something the public "held over her head" despite her career in reality TV and various business ventures. Speaking in 2021 as part of the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" reunion special, she said, "That is something that I have to live with for the rest of my life. I try not to have any regrets, but it's probably the one thing I wish didn't exist and if I could erase any of the stupid things that I've done in life that's probably it."

Meanwhile, the former Olympian recently revealed she cut all contact with Kanye West out of respect for her step-daughter Kim following their split two years ago. She told OK! magazine, "I was always friends with Kanye, we got along very well. But being respectful to Kim, I really haven't talked to him in the last couple of years. That's just the way it is. It's a family thing!"

And she has insisted she is "very single" at the moment, and may never have another relationship after failed marriages to Kris, Chrystie Scott, and Linda Thompson. She told The Times magazine, "I'm fine. I'm not even close to looking for a relationship. I'll never have a relationship in the future. I just don't see that in my life. I am not looking for that."

