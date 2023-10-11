 

U2 Pay Tribute to Victims of Israel Music Festival Tragedy by Altering Their Lyrics

U2 Pay Tribute to Victims of Israel Music Festival Tragedy by Altering Their Lyrics
Facebook
Music

Bono and his bandmate dedicate their song 'Pride (In the Name of Love)' to the victims of the latest conflict between Israel and Palestine near Gaza border.

  • Oct 11, 2023

AceShowbiz - U2 altered the lyrics to their song "Pride (In the Name of Love)" to honour the victims of the Israel music festival massacre. Last Saturday, October 7, Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip attacked the Supernova Festival in Israel by killing over 260 people.

Taking place in the desert near the Gaza-Israel border, the electronic music festival was held to coincide with the weeklong Jewish holiday of Sukkot from Friday, September 29, 2023 to Friday, October 6, 2023. During U2's latest show at the Sphere in Las Vegas on Sunday, October 8, frontman Bono, 62, dedicated the 2003 hit to "our brothers and sisters - who they themselves were singing at the Supernova Sukott festival in Israel."

He added, "We sing for those. Our people, our kind of people, music people. Playful, experimental people. Our kind of people. We sing for them. In the light of what's happened in Israel and Gaza, a song about non-violence seems somewhat ridiculous, even laughable, but our prayers have always been for peace and for non-violence… But our hearts and our anger, you know where that's pointed. So sing with us … and those beautiful kids at that music festival."

  Editors' Pick

For the powerful rendition of the 1984 track, the Irish rock band revised the original lyrics that refer to the death of American civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. and reference the Hamas attack instead. The re-written verse read, "Early morning, October 7, the sun is rising in the desert sky/ Stars of David, they took your life but they could not take your pride."

Besides U2, numerous other stars and artists such as Natalie Portman, Gal Gadot, and Madonna have spoken out about the horrific attack.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Caitlyn Jenner Fled to Country Club to Avoid Kim Kardashian Sex Tape Drama

Rochelle Humes Recovering After Accidentally 'Pulling a Rib Out'

Related Posts
U2 Debuts New Song 'Atomic City' at Surprise Las Vegas Show

U2 Debuts New Song 'Atomic City' at Surprise Las Vegas Show

U2 Addresses Drummer Larry Mullen Jr's Absence on Las Vegas Residency Due to Injury

U2 Addresses Drummer Larry Mullen Jr's Absence on Las Vegas Residency Due to Injury

Bono Knows He Tests His Bandmates' Patience, The Edge Says There's Been 'a Lot of Tension' in U2

Bono Knows He Tests His Bandmates' Patience, The Edge Says There's Been 'a Lot of Tension' in U2

U2, The Rolling Stones and Pink to Perform at Benefit Concert for Ukraine

U2, The Rolling Stones and Pink to Perform at Benefit Concert for Ukraine

Latest News
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Agree to Temporary Custody Arrangement of Their Kids
  • Oct 11, 2023

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Agree to Temporary Custody Arrangement of Their Kids

Scarlett Johansson Opens Up About 'Painful Memories' From Her Younger Years
  • Oct 11, 2023

Scarlett Johansson Opens Up About 'Painful Memories' From Her Younger Years

Rochelle Humes Recovering After Accidentally 'Pulling a Rib Out'
  • Oct 11, 2023

Rochelle Humes Recovering After Accidentally 'Pulling a Rib Out'

U2 Pay Tribute to Victims of Israel Music Festival Tragedy by Altering Their Lyrics
  • Oct 11, 2023

U2 Pay Tribute to Victims of Israel Music Festival Tragedy by Altering Their Lyrics

Drake's Dad Defends the Rapper Against Joe Budden Shaming Him for Dating Younger Women
  • Oct 11, 2023

Drake's Dad Defends the Rapper Against Joe Budden Shaming Him for Dating Younger Women

Caitlyn Jenner Fled to Country Club to Avoid Kim Kardashian Sex Tape Drama
  • Oct 11, 2023

Caitlyn Jenner Fled to Country Club to Avoid Kim Kardashian Sex Tape Drama

Most Read
Report: Kanye West to Hold Massive Italian Concert Next Week
Music

Report: Kanye West to Hold Massive Italian Concert Next Week

Morgan Wallen's 'One Thing at a Time' Tops Billboard 200 Again

Morgan Wallen's 'One Thing at a Time' Tops Billboard 200 Again

Artist of the Week: Shakira

Artist of the Week: Shakira

Lana Del Rey Pouring 'Every Dollar Right Back Into' the Cities She Visits on Tour

Lana Del Rey Pouring 'Every Dollar Right Back Into' the Cities She Visits on Tour

Britney Spears Expresses Desire to Cover Beyonce's 'Daddy Lessons' With Jay-Z

Britney Spears Expresses Desire to Cover Beyonce's 'Daddy Lessons' With Jay-Z

Coldplay Accuse Ex-Manager of Blowing Budget for Their Latest Tour

Coldplay Accuse Ex-Manager of Blowing Budget for Their Latest Tour

Keith Richards Forced to Change the Way He Plays Guitar Due to Old Age and Arthritis

Keith Richards Forced to Change the Way He Plays Guitar Due to Old Age and Arthritis

Hayley Williams Opens Up About 'Emotional Pain' While Creating 'After Laughter'

Hayley Williams Opens Up About 'Emotional Pain' While Creating 'After Laughter'

U2 Pay Tribute to Victims of Israel Music Festival Tragedy by Altering Their Lyrics

U2 Pay Tribute to Victims of Israel Music Festival Tragedy by Altering Their Lyrics