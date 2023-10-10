Ariana Grande and Ex Dalton Gomez Barred From Talking About Their Marriage

Instagram Celebrity

As part of their divorce agreement, the 'Thank U, Next' singer and her estranged husband are not allowed to share any 'photos or tapes' from their relationship and write any tell-all books about their two-year marriage.

AceShowbiz - Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez aren't allowed to share any "photos or tapes" from their relationship. The former couple officially filed to end their two-year marriage last month, with court documents listing their date of separation as February 20 this year, and they have since agreed the terms of their divorce, which also include both parties agreeing not to write any tell-all books about their two-year marriage.

According to new legal documents, obtained by The Blast, the pair agreed not to "release, disclosure or publication of any photograph (and related negatives), tape, film or like embodiments in all forms whether now or hereafter created or other record or recording of any aspect of any activity in or about any home, office or other property owned." Ariana and Dalton are also forbidden from giving any tell-all interviews about their marriage.

The documents also state the pair aren't allowed to "give any interview, write, appear in connection with, or assist or cooperate in the preparation or presentation of any book, article, interview, program or other production or publication of any kind whatsoever concerning the other party. This confidentiality provision is for the benefit of each party and shall be fully enforceable by each party."

Earlier this week, TMZ reported that the "God Is a Woman" hitmaker will give her estranged husband a one-off tax free payment of $1,250,000, and there will be no subsequent spousal support payments. In addition, the pair will split the net proceeds from the sale of their Los Angeles home 50/50 and Ariana will pay up to $25,000 of the 28-year-old real estate agent's attorney's fees.

A source told the outlet, "There is still a strong mutual love and respect between Ariana and Dalton and they wanted to make sure everything was done right in lockstep with one another."

The settlement agreement has been filed with the court and just needs to be signed off by a judge. It emerged in July that the "Thank U Next" singer and Dalton had separated.

A source told Page Six at the time, "They came to the decision together. They were having problems before January, but they want to remain best friends."

Days later, Ariana's romance with her "Wicked" co-star Ethan Slater was revealed, and he filed for divorce from his wife Lilly Jay, with whom he has a 13-month-old son, almost immediately. And it was recently revealed the 30-year-old singer has moved in with her new partner.

A source told Us Weekly magazine, "Ethan informed his friends and soon-to-be ex-wife that he's living with Ariana full-time in New York. They're really happy and really good for each other. All of her friends love him."

