 

Ariana Grande and Ex Dalton Gomez Barred From Talking About Their Marriage

Ariana Grande and Ex Dalton Gomez Barred From Talking About Their Marriage
Instagram
Celebrity

As part of their divorce agreement, the 'Thank U, Next' singer and her estranged husband are not allowed to share any 'photos or tapes' from their relationship and write any tell-all books about their two-year marriage.

  • Oct 10, 2023

AceShowbiz - Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez aren't allowed to share any "photos or tapes" from their relationship. The former couple officially filed to end their two-year marriage last month, with court documents listing their date of separation as February 20 this year, and they have since agreed the terms of their divorce, which also include both parties agreeing not to write any tell-all books about their two-year marriage.

According to new legal documents, obtained by The Blast, the pair agreed not to "release, disclosure or publication of any photograph (and related negatives), tape, film or like embodiments in all forms whether now or hereafter created or other record or recording of any aspect of any activity in or about any home, office or other property owned." Ariana and Dalton are also forbidden from giving any tell-all interviews about their marriage.

The documents also state the pair aren't allowed to "give any interview, write, appear in connection with, or assist or cooperate in the preparation or presentation of any book, article, interview, program or other production or publication of any kind whatsoever concerning the other party. This confidentiality provision is for the benefit of each party and shall be fully enforceable by each party."

Earlier this week, TMZ reported that the "God Is a Woman" hitmaker will give her estranged husband a one-off tax free payment of $1,250,000, and there will be no subsequent spousal support payments. In addition, the pair will split the net proceeds from the sale of their Los Angeles home 50/50 and Ariana will pay up to $25,000 of the 28-year-old real estate agent's attorney's fees.

  Editors' Pick

A source told the outlet, "There is still a strong mutual love and respect between Ariana and Dalton and they wanted to make sure everything was done right in lockstep with one another."

The settlement agreement has been filed with the court and just needs to be signed off by a judge. It emerged in July that the "Thank U Next" singer and Dalton had separated.

A source told Page Six at the time, "They came to the decision together. They were having problems before January, but they want to remain best friends."

Days later, Ariana's romance with her "Wicked" co-star Ethan Slater was revealed, and he filed for divorce from his wife Lilly Jay, with whom he has a 13-month-old son, almost immediately. And it was recently revealed the 30-year-old singer has moved in with her new partner.

A source told Us Weekly magazine, "Ethan informed his friends and soon-to-be ex-wife that he's living with Ariana full-time in New York. They're really happy and really good for each other. All of her friends love him."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Julia Fox Makes Bombshell Allegations Against Kanye West in Her Memoir

Hayley Williams Opens Up About 'Emotional Pain' While Creating 'After Laughter'
Related Posts
Ariana Grande's Ex Dalton Gomez Caught Locking Lips With Maika Monroe After Finalizing Divorce

Ariana Grande's Ex Dalton Gomez Caught Locking Lips With Maika Monroe After Finalizing Divorce

Ariana Grande Gives Ex Dalton Gomez Seven-Figure Upfront Payment to Settle Divorce

Ariana Grande Gives Ex Dalton Gomez Seven-Figure Upfront Payment to Settle Divorce

Ariana Grande and Rumored BF Ethan Slater Are Living Together 'Full-Time' in NY

Ariana Grande and Rumored BF Ethan Slater Are Living Together 'Full-Time' in NY

Ariana Grande's Family and Friends Think She and Rumored BF Ethan Slater Are 'Good for Each Other'

Ariana Grande's Family and Friends Think She and Rumored BF Ethan Slater Are 'Good for Each Other'

Latest News
Hayley Williams Opens Up About 'Emotional Pain' While Creating 'After Laughter'
  • Oct 10, 2023

Hayley Williams Opens Up About 'Emotional Pain' While Creating 'After Laughter'

Ryan Reynolds Responds to Robin Williams Comparison
  • Oct 10, 2023

Ryan Reynolds Responds to Robin Williams Comparison

T.I. and Tiny's Son King Harris Says 'Family Hustle' Lied About His Living Situation
  • Oct 10, 2023

T.I. and Tiny's Son King Harris Says 'Family Hustle' Lied About His Living Situation

Ariana Grande and Ex Dalton Gomez Barred From Talking About Their Marriage
  • Oct 10, 2023

Ariana Grande and Ex Dalton Gomez Barred From Talking About Their Marriage

'Napoleon' Offers Four-Hour Director's Cut for Streaming Fans
  • Oct 10, 2023

'Napoleon' Offers Four-Hour Director's Cut for Streaming Fans

Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde Rock Fun Costumes at Daughter Daisy's Birthday Party
  • Oct 10, 2023

Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde Rock Fun Costumes at Daughter Daisy's Birthday Party

Most Read
Kylie Jenner Dubbed 'Disgusting' for Sharing Pro-Israel Post Despite Friends' Support for Palestine
Celebrity

Kylie Jenner Dubbed 'Disgusting' for Sharing Pro-Israel Post Despite Friends' Support for Palestine

Jamie Lee Curtis Removes Post Supporting Israel Following Backlash

Jamie Lee Curtis Removes Post Supporting Israel Following Backlash

Diddy's Heart Is 'Broken Forever' Following Baby Mama Kim Porter's Death

Diddy's Heart Is 'Broken Forever' Following Baby Mama Kim Porter's Death

Food Network Star Michael Chiarello Died at 61 From Allergic Reaction

Food Network Star Michael Chiarello Died at 61 From Allergic Reaction

Mia Thornton's Ex-Husband Accuses Her of Cheating, Suggests She Married Him for Money

Mia Thornton's Ex-Husband Accuses Her of Cheating, Suggests She Married Him for Money

Al Pacino's Baby Mama Noor Alfallah Seen Enjoying Sting Concert With Ex

Al Pacino's Baby Mama Noor Alfallah Seen Enjoying Sting Concert With Ex

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Risks Wardrobe Mishap in Another Racy Outfit

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Risks Wardrobe Mishap in Another Racy Outfit

Kendall Jenner Gives Paparazzi Middle Finger During NYC Sighting

Kendall Jenner Gives Paparazzi Middle Finger During NYC Sighting

Chris Martin Takes Son Moses to GF Dakota Johnson's Star-Studded Birthday Party

Chris Martin Takes Son Moses to GF Dakota Johnson's Star-Studded Birthday Party