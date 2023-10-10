Hayley Williams Opens Up About 'Emotional Pain' While Creating 'After Laughter'

Instagram Music

In a new interview, the 34-year-old 'Still Into You' singer admits that she felt 'disconnected' from herself and depressed as she was creating the band's 2017 album.

Oct 10, 2023

AceShowbiz - Hayley Williams experienced "a lot of emotional pain" while making "After Laughter". The 34-year-old singer has revealed that she felt "disconnected" from herself as she was creating Paramore's 2017 album.

Hayley, who co-founded the band, told Rolling Stone magazine, "When we were writing that record, I had nothing to lose by being really honest. I also wasn't aware of what I was really talking about, like I didn't really understand depression. I did not know s**t about PTSD. I thought that was something that you had to go off to war and come back with, you know? But by the time we finished that record, I had become comfortable talking about what this might be: depression."

Hayley made a concerted effort to "take care" of herself after being diagnosed with depression. She shared, "People talk about anger and depression being so related because depression is like when you turn your anger inwards. And I think that there's bits of that anger mixed with bits of this real understanding of how frustrating it can feel to wake up with depression."

Meanwhile, Hayley previously revealed that she took some time to reflect on her life and her career amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The chart-topping singer relished spending some quality time with her family at home.

She told BBC Radio 1, "I don't think I would have slowed down, gotten time with my family. I was glad we were home because we were part of our own community in Nashville, and we got to be a part of it as citizens, as friends, a daughter, a sister and it wasn't really about Paramore."

You can share this post!