Eminem Shares Video of His Rare Public Outing With Daughter Hailie Jade at NFL Game

In new footage released via social media, the 'Real Slim Shady' rapper is documented sitting next to his 27-year-old daughter during the Detroit Lions' game against the Carolina Panthers.

Oct 10, 2023

AceShowbiz - Eminem has treated his fans to a new video of his father-and-daughter moment with Hailie Jade Scott. The "Real Slim Shady" emcee, who rarely makes a public appearance with Hailie, took his daughter to a recent NFL game and shared a clip from the event via social media.

On Sunday, October 8, the 50-year-old hip-hop artist made use of Instagram to release the video. It documented his interaction with Hailie when the two attended the Detroit Lions game against the Carolina Panthers at the Ford Field in Michigan.

In the clip, the "Without Me" spitter could be seen sitting next to 27-year-old Hailie in a suite room. At one point, he was leaning over in his seat to have a seemingly fun conversation with his daughter. He appeared in good spirits as he excitedly cheered on his beloved team and put both of his hands in the air.

Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Bruce Mathers III, also unleashed a photo of him at the stadium. He struck a pose in a light gray hoodie that came with Detroit Lions graphics on its front side, a pair of long black pants, black-and-white sneakers, a black hat and golden wrist watch.

Along with the footage and picture, the "Till I Collapse" rapper wrote in the caption of the post, "Detroit strong!!! lets f**kin gooooo!!!!" In the middle of it, he let out a series of flexed bicep and lion emojis.

That same day, Hailie also shared a slew of photos and videos from the game on her own Instagram page. One of the photos saw her posing with the huge stadium field and crowded audience in the background.

In the particular snap, Hailie looked stunning in a white top, a pair of long black jeans, a black-and-white jacket and matching hat that came with blue graphics. Along with the post, she simply wrote, "Football, family & seemingly ranch," adding a football emoji.

Eminem did not attend the game with Hailie only. The father and daughter duo were joined by other family members, including his child Stevie, brother Nathan Mathers and Hailie's fiance Evan McClintock. In addition, his fellow rapper Denaun Porter was spotted hanging out with the group in the VIP room.

Eminem shares Hailie with his former wife Kim Scott. In addition, the former couple has 30-year-old Alaina and 21-year-old Stevie together. However, Hailie is their only biological child.

