Drake Claps Back at 'Weirdos' Who Criticized His Friendship With Millie Bobby Brown on New Song

Instagram Celebrity

The rapper, who first met the 'Stranger Things' star in November 2017 backstage at one of his Australian concerts, addresses criticism about their relationship on his new song 'Another Late Night' ft. Lil Yachty.

Oct 10, 2023

AceShowbiz - Drake has finally responded to critics who were not feeling his friendship with Millie Bobby Brown. The Canadian rap star defended their relationship on "Another Late Night" ft. Lil Yachty, which appears on his new album "For All the Dogs".

"Weirdos in my comments talkin' 'bout some Millie Bobby, look/ Bring them jokes up to the gang, we get to really flockin'," the 36-year-old spit on the track. "Or send a finger to your mama in some FedEx boxes/ Open up that s**t, it's jaw droppin', really shockin.' "

Drake and Millie first met in November 2017 backstage at one of his concerts in Australia. "I met him in Australia, and he's honestly so fantastic - a great friend and a great role model," the then-14-year-old actress previously shared. "We just texted each other the other day, and he was like, 'I miss you so much,' and I was like, 'I miss you more.' "

The teen star also revealed that the "In My Feelings" hitmaker gave her advice "about boys." She added, "He helps me. Yeah, yeah, yeah. He's great. He's wonderful. I love him." She, however, would not share more details about the advice she got from Drake, saying, "That stays in the text messages."

Twitter users have since reacted to Millie's revelation about her and Drake's exchange. Many of them found it "troubling," "disturbing" and "creepy," while some others accused the Grammy winner of "grooming."

The "Stranger Things" star has shut down the haters though. She argued back in September 2018, "Why u gotta make a lovely friendship ur headline? U guys are weird... For real." She continued, "im lucky to have people in the business extend their time to help me further my career and offer their wisdom and guidance. Im very blessed to have amazing people in my life."

"u dont get to choose that for me," the British native told critics. "Its nice to have people to understand what i do. Now get back to talking about real problems in this world other than my friendships... jeez."

You can share this post!