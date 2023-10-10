 

Drake Claps Back at 'Weirdos' Who Criticized His Friendship With Millie Bobby Brown on New Song

Drake Claps Back at 'Weirdos' Who Criticized His Friendship With Millie Bobby Brown on New Song
Instagram
Celebrity

The rapper, who first met the 'Stranger Things' star in November 2017 backstage at one of his Australian concerts, addresses criticism about their relationship on his new song 'Another Late Night' ft. Lil Yachty.

  • Oct 10, 2023

AceShowbiz - Drake has finally responded to critics who were not feeling his friendship with Millie Bobby Brown. The Canadian rap star defended their relationship on "Another Late Night" ft. Lil Yachty, which appears on his new album "For All the Dogs".

"Weirdos in my comments talkin' 'bout some Millie Bobby, look/ Bring them jokes up to the gang, we get to really flockin'," the 36-year-old spit on the track. "Or send a finger to your mama in some FedEx boxes/ Open up that s**t, it's jaw droppin', really shockin.' "

Drake and Millie first met in November 2017 backstage at one of his concerts in Australia. "I met him in Australia, and he's honestly so fantastic - a great friend and a great role model," the then-14-year-old actress previously shared. "We just texted each other the other day, and he was like, 'I miss you so much,' and I was like, 'I miss you more.' "

  Editors' Pick

The teen star also revealed that the "In My Feelings" hitmaker gave her advice "about boys." She added, "He helps me. Yeah, yeah, yeah. He's great. He's wonderful. I love him." She, however, would not share more details about the advice she got from Drake, saying, "That stays in the text messages."

Twitter users have since reacted to Millie's revelation about her and Drake's exchange. Many of them found it "troubling," "disturbing" and "creepy," while some others accused the Grammy winner of "grooming."

The "Stranger Things" star has shut down the haters though. She argued back in September 2018, "Why u gotta make a lovely friendship ur headline? U guys are weird... For real." She continued, "im lucky to have people in the business extend their time to help me further my career and offer their wisdom and guidance. Im very blessed to have amazing people in my life."

"u dont get to choose that for me," the British native told critics. "Its nice to have people to understand what i do. Now get back to talking about real problems in this world other than my friendships... jeez."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Angelina Jolie Shows Duality in First-Look Photos of Her as Maria Callas

Report: Kris Jenner Thinks Caitlyn Jenner Is 'Completely Different Person' After Gender Transition
Related Posts
Drake Vows to Pay Fan's Medical Bills After Revealing His 'Craziest' Health Issue

Drake Vows to Pay Fan's Medical Bills After Revealing His 'Craziest' Health Issue

Drake Accused by Pet Shop Boys of Illegally Sampling Their Song for His New Album

Drake Accused by Pet Shop Boys of Illegally Sampling Their Song for His New Album

Drake Rips Joe Budden for Criticizing 'For All the Dogs'

Drake Rips Joe Budden for Criticizing 'For All the Dogs'

Drake Slammed by Baltimore Rapper Rye Rye for Using Her Voice on 'Calling for You' Without Credit

Drake Slammed by Baltimore Rapper Rye Rye for Using Her Voice on 'Calling for You' Without Credit

Latest News
Report: Kris Jenner Thinks Caitlyn Jenner Is 'Completely Different Person' After Gender Transition
  • Oct 10, 2023

Report: Kris Jenner Thinks Caitlyn Jenner Is 'Completely Different Person' After Gender Transition

Drake Claps Back at 'Weirdos' Who Criticized His Friendship With Millie Bobby Brown on New Song
  • Oct 10, 2023

Drake Claps Back at 'Weirdos' Who Criticized His Friendship With Millie Bobby Brown on New Song

Angelina Jolie Shows Duality in First-Look Photos of Her as Maria Callas
  • Oct 10, 2023

Angelina Jolie Shows Duality in First-Look Photos of Her as Maria Callas

Brody Jenner Gushes Over Making 'Freaking Delicious' Coffee With Fiancee's Breast Milk
  • Oct 10, 2023

Brody Jenner Gushes Over Making 'Freaking Delicious' Coffee With Fiancee's Breast Milk

Hailee Steinfeld Cheers on Rumored Beau Josh Allen After Her NY Outing With His Mother
  • Oct 10, 2023

Hailee Steinfeld Cheers on Rumored Beau Josh Allen After Her NY Outing With His Mother

'The Crown' Reveals Season 6 Release Date in First Queen Elizabeth-Centered Teaser
  • Oct 10, 2023

'The Crown' Reveals Season 6 Release Date in First Queen Elizabeth-Centered Teaser

Most Read
Ed Begley Jr. Blames Gambling Addiction for Making Him Incapable of Monogamous Relationship
Celebrity

Ed Begley Jr. Blames Gambling Addiction for Making Him Incapable of Monogamous Relationship

Kylie Jenner Dubbed 'Disgusting' for Sharing Pro-Israel Post Despite Friends' Support for Palestine

Kylie Jenner Dubbed 'Disgusting' for Sharing Pro-Israel Post Despite Friends' Support for Palestine

Jamie Lee Curtis Removes Post Supporting Israel Following Backlash

Jamie Lee Curtis Removes Post Supporting Israel Following Backlash

Diddy's Heart Is 'Broken Forever' Following Baby Mama Kim Porter's Death

Diddy's Heart Is 'Broken Forever' Following Baby Mama Kim Porter's Death

Food Network Star Michael Chiarello Died at 61 From Allergic Reaction

Food Network Star Michael Chiarello Died at 61 From Allergic Reaction

Mia Thornton's Ex-Husband Accuses Her of Cheating, Suggests She Married Him for Money

Mia Thornton's Ex-Husband Accuses Her of Cheating, Suggests She Married Him for Money

Al Pacino's Baby Mama Noor Alfallah Seen Enjoying Sting Concert With Ex

Al Pacino's Baby Mama Noor Alfallah Seen Enjoying Sting Concert With Ex

Kendall Jenner Gives Paparazzi Middle Finger During NYC Sighting

Kendall Jenner Gives Paparazzi Middle Finger During NYC Sighting

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Risks Wardrobe Mishap in Another Racy Outfit

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Risks Wardrobe Mishap in Another Racy Outfit