Kesha Leans on Her Best Friend on First Dates

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Tik Tok' hitmaker, who prefers not to label her sexuality, admits she's is always anxious before her dates, but she's fortunate to have a strong support system around her.

Oct 10, 2023

AceShowbiz - Ke$ha feels she's out of her comfort zone whenever she goes on a first date. The 36-year-old pop star is always anxious before her dates, but she's fortunate to have a strong support system around her.

The "Tik Tok" hitmaker, who prefers not to label her sexuality, having previously identified as bisexual, told PEOPLE, "My best friend is so great. She'll just sit on the other side of the bar and be like, 'Give me a signal.' "

Kesha also revealed that she feels nervous whenever she boards a flight. The singer shared, "I get nervous every time I fly, whenever the plane takes off, whenever we land. I just annoy the person next to me and make them hold my hand."

Meanwhile, in 2022, Kesha took to social media to discuss her sexuality. The pop star explained that she couldn't put a label on her sexuality. She wrote on Instagram at the time, "Happy pride! In case I haven't been straight forward enough (LOL) I just wanted to take a sec to tell everyone that you are not only enough, just as you are, but the world is so f**king lucky to have you."

"I'm not gay. I'm not straight. I don't know what I am. I love people. I love people because we are all our own little consciousness journeys, dancing around the sun [sun emoji]. How weird and interesting and fun this life is, right? I refuse to be anything, really, except for open to it all ? I know it can be confusing sometimes, but you are so seen and loved. Love u animals, happy pride (sic)," she added.

You can share this post!