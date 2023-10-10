 

Hayley Williams Blames Headbanging for Serious Damage to Her Spine

The Paramore lead singer reveals she has been struggling with a neck pain as her cervical vertebrae have started eroding due to years of headbanging while on stage.

AceShowbiz - Hayley Williams has battled serious spinal problems after spending years headbanging on stage. The 34-year-old Paramore star has opened up that two of her cervical vertebrae have started eroding leaving her with a stiff and painful neck and she's put it down to her energetic moves while performing with the band.

"For the first 10 years of our career, we were always the youngest band out and the older dudes would be like, 'Oh you're going to regret headbanging like that.' And we were like, 'Nah, you're just really old.' And so obviously I continued to headbang and give myself whiplash for a really long time," Hayley explained during an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon".

However, Hayley later accepted she needed to see a doctor after her neck totally seized up while she was on a break from touring. She went on, "During the break we took ... I woke up one morning and I couldn't look to my left so I thought, it's time to pay the piper ... I know a lot about neck bones at this point. My cervical vertebrae, C5 and 6, were like eroding and I had what's called military neck. I had headbanged the curvature out of my neck. So it just became a huge part of my life."

Hayley is now working out regularly in a bid to build up her neck muscles so she can limit the damage to her spine because she refuses to give up headbanging. She added, "I'm in serious PT all the time. Like on tour I'm trying to get swole [muscular] so my neck can handle the headbangs."

When host Jimmy asked if she plans to continue headbanging despite the health risks, Hayley replied, "I have to Jimmy!"

