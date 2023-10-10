 

Chesney Hawkes Recalls Bracing for Fatal Plane Crash While Tearfully Calling His Kids

Chesney Hawkes Recalls Bracing for Fatal Plane Crash While Tearfully Calling His Kids
The 'One and Only' singer recounts saying goodbye to his loved ones in a tearful voicemail during a terrifying mid-air emergency while flying with his wife Kristina.

AceShowbiz - Chesney Hawkes and his wife bade farewell to their children in tearful voicemail messages as they prepared to perish in a plane crash. The singer and his partner Kristina were flying from Greece to the Spanish city of Barcelona over the summer when they were caught up in a terrifying mid-air emergency when the cabin pressure system suffered a "catastrophic failure" - leaving left the couple convinced they were about to die.

"I thought I was going to die on a flight from Greece to Barcelona. We were on an Aegean Airlines Airbus A320 and Krissy had fallen asleep on my shoulder when the oxygen masks dropped without warning," the 52-year-old singer told The Sunday Times newspaper.

"We then heard, 'Put your mask on, put your mask on! Emergency!' and could see the cabin crew running down the aisle screaming. There was no information from the flight deck. I looked out the window and it seemed the plane was nose-diving 20,000ft into the Aegean Sea. It was terrifying."

  Editors' Pick

Hawkes insists the couple felt calm but they wept as they rang their kids to say goodbye. He added, "I looked at my wife and a kind of peace came over us; we were crying as we left voicemails for the kids telling them how much we loved them."

They eventually found out the plane's cabin pressure system had suffered a "catastrophic failure" but they made it to their destination "in one piece." However, "The One and Only" star insists the experience was worthwhile because it left him feeling lucky to be alive.

He concluded, "In a weird way I wouldn't take the experience back. It was a chance for me to see that if I did die I was in a good place and how lucky I've been. I wouldn't do anything differently."

