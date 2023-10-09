 

Lana Del Rey Pouring 'Every Dollar Right Back Into' the Cities She Visits on Tour

Cover Images/Faye's Vision
Telling her fans that money is not her priority, the 'Summertime Sadness' hitmaker is giving back to the community in every city she performs while on tour.

AceShowbiz - Lana Del Rey has claimed money from ticket sales on her tour has been "poured right back" into the cities where she has been performing. The pop star has been hitting the road for majority of this year, playing shows in Europe and South America. She completed the US leg of her trek with a concert in Charleston, West Virginia on October 5, and she told the crowd there she's been using money from ticket sales to do good.

"I just wanted to say thank you to you and just every city I've gone to before this … and I just wanted to let you know for what it's worth every ticket, every dollar, it is poured right back into the city," she told the audience.

Lana went on to insist she tours for the love of it rather than to make a profit. She added, "It's not about that [the money] for me. I know that sounds cheesy, but I tour because I love it … I don't need to. I just love it, and we're all about the places we've been to."

Lana previously showed her generosity back in 2020 by donating the $350,000 advance payment she received for her poetry book "Violet Bent Backwards Over the Grass" to charity. The money went to the Dig Deep Project, which helps provide clean water to vulnerable communities, to help the Navajo Nation.

Lana explained in a post on Instagram, "As I've been lucky enough to be given an advance from [publishers] Simon and Schuster, I'm so grateful to be able to spread that money around to foundations that are in need of our help beginning with foundations connected to the Navajo community."

"We hope the @digdeepwater project will find relief with the $350,000 that we delivered to them last month. I personally have always believed in personal reparations to give back to the people who have shaped our land."

