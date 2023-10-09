 

Coldplay Accuse Ex-Manager of Blowing Budget for Their Latest Tour


In a countersuit following former manager's lawsuit, Chris Martin and co blame the ex-manager for the catastrophic spending for the band's 'Music of the Spheres' jaunt.

AceShowbiz - Coldplay have filed a £14 million countersuit against their former manager Dave Holmes after he sued them for £10 million over the summer. Holmes was with the band for more than 20 years until he was dismissed in 2022 and he filed suit against Chris Martin's group in August accusing them of owing him millions in unpaid commission - a claim they have denied - but now the rockers have hit back with a suit of their own.

"Coldplay know they are in trouble with their defence. Accusing Dave of non-existent ethical lapses and other made-up misconduct will not deflect from the real issue at hand - Coldplay had a contract with Dave, they are refusing to honour it and they need to pay Dave what they owe him," a spokesperson for Holmes told The Sunday Times.

According to the newspaper, the rockers allege Holmes took out two loans totalling around $30 million from promoters Live Nation which they argue potentially affected his ability to negotiate with the company on their behalf.

The band also accused Holmes of blowing the budget for their "Music of the Spheres" tour which kicked off in March 2022. Costs for the trek ballooned and they allege millions of pounds was wasted on equipment that was not suitable including "16 bespoke stage pylons" for lighting and video which cost $10.6 million but could not be used as well as $9.6 million for a "visual project" called the Jet Screen which was too big and was only used for 10 concerts in Argentina.

In the suit, the band allege Homes failed "adequately to supervise and control the tour budget at all times." They are seeking £14 million in damages in the lawsuit, which was filed at the High Court in London.

