 

Tia Mowry Fires Back at Fan for Criticizing Her Post About 'Complicated' Dating Life

The 'Sister, Sister' alum, who was previously married to Cory Hardrict, has to deal with criticism from a fan after she addresses her love life and urges people to stop speculating about her relationship status.

  • Oct 10, 2023

AceShowbiz - Tia Mowry is not here for unsolicited opinions. After a fan criticized her post about "complicated" dating life, the "Sister, Sister" alum set aside time to fire back at the individual.

The 45-year-old was forced to defend herself after the said fan commented on her post that read, "Just because the dating life is complicated. Doesn't mean I'm going to go back to something that no longer served me. That's like implementing if I don't book an audition or a part as an actor RIGHT AWAY I'm going to give up on my dreams." It added, "Please just stop. I ain't that weak. Please move on because I have. Thank you NEXT (sic)."

In her comment, the Twitter user replied, "That's a lot to say. Especially at 6 am..I would never address this publicly and I know we all handle things in our own way but gaddog." The woman continued, "I would be focused on my life and my kids to comment on my ex husband/ their father."

Catching wind of the tweet, Tia told the individual, "Boo boo I'm in Europe traveling the world. So it ain't 6am." The actress went on to note, "Also, you ain't me either so I think it's best to stop projecting your life onto mine. Focus on YOU not me. Next."

The fan responded to Tia's clapback by writing, "Oh btw I'm not projecting I'm have 2 children and I'm happily married but I would never post anything like that online because of my children. I wish you nothing but the best Tia." It prompted the twin sister of Tamera Mowry to write back, "No one is creating narratives around you. I don't think you are famous last I checked. So you don't have to speak your truth I do."

Tia announced her split from Cory Hardrict in October last year after 14 years of marriage. The exes, who share two children together, finalized their divorce in April.

Tia previously divulged that she's been "learning about [herself]" since her separation from Cory. The actress admitted that she was still coming to terms with her new-found independence. She told E! News, "I've always been next to someone. I've always had my sister, side-by-side next to me and this is kind of the first time that I've ever been by myself. And so, I'm just really learning about myself, loving on myself and being optimistic and positive. Life is short, so just focus on the positive."

