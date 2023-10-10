 

Maluma Keeps His Cool After a Fan Tries to Touch Him Inappropriately During His Show

In a video surfacing online, the 29-year-old could be passing by his fans while being guarded by two security members behind him before one person attempted to grab his crotch.

AceShowbiz - Maluma knows how to deal with an overzealous fan. The "Tukoh Taka" rapper manages to keep his cool after a female fan tried to touch him inappropriately during his show at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Montville, Connecticut.

In a video obtained by TMZ, the 29-year-old could be passing by his fans while being guarded by two security members behind him. One individual then attempted to grab his crotch, but the emcee quickly swat away the person's hand.

Although Maluma was not pleased by the incident, he decided to walk away after giving a short reminder to the woman. He even smiled in disbelief.

Back in August, Maluma confessed that he often uploads risque snaps of himself on social media to "communicate with [his] fans." When speaking to E! News, he said, "I just enjoy being me, you know. It's part of the game and it's a nice way to communicate with my fan base."

"That's me 100 percent, I'm real, that's the things that I do every day. The days that I show how I am, people are like," the emcee, born Juan Luis Londono Arias, added. "I don't know, they feel excited about it."

"But it's just the way I am, I feel real. I trust the process, I trust myself," he continued explaining. "It's not like something where I think, 'Oh, I should do this, I should do that, this is gonna be the great picture.' No, I just put the phone [up], whatever, 'Yo guys, boom.' "

