Zooey Deschanel Gushes Over 'Compatible' Relationship She Has With Fiance Jonathan Scott

When opening up about her relationship, the '500 Days of Summer' leading lady says her and her fiance's 'personalities are so compatible' although they come 'from different worlds.'

Oct 9, 2023

AceShowbiz - Zooey Deschanel believes that Jonathan Scott is such a perfect partner for her. The "New Girl" alum, who recently got engaged to the Canadian TV personality, claimed that they're so "compatible."

"Our personalities are so compatible," the 43-year-old brunette beauty told PEOPLE. "It's just that we're from different worlds. We identify as nerds, we'll have you know."

Despite this, Zooey feared that Jonathan was ghosting her at one point in time. "We talked or texted every single day, I think, and still have every day since we've met, except for the [time] I went up on a packed trip up into the middle of the Rocky Mountains, where there was no cell service," he recalled. "She thought I was just blowing her off because I didn't respond for, what, three days or something."

Zooey and Jonathan celebrated their first anniversary amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The actress took to social media in 2020 to hail the TV star, describing Jonathan as the most "kind, caring, hilarious, generous, creative, nerdy, handsome and all around incredible human."

She said on Instagram at the time, "I am so grateful for every smile, kiss, hug, snuggle, laugh, scrabble game, escape room, breakfast, lunch and dinner we share together." She went on to rave, "Even during the weirdest year for humanity I want a million billion more with you."

The loved-up couple is currently preparing for their wedding, and a source recently revealed that they "can't wait to spend the rest of their lives together." The insider explained to Us Weekly: "They've been inseparable since they started dating and they connect on so many levels."

"Before they got engaged, they had discussed marriage in great lengths," the insider continued. "But as far as wedding planning, they haven't begun that phase yet. They're still celebrating their engagement and enjoying each moment as it comes."

