 

Olivia Rodrigo Launches New Non-Profit Organization to Raise Awareness of Women's Issues in America

The 'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series' star launched Fund 4 Good to support causes that are close to her heart, and she's set to perform at Ace Hotel DTLA in Los Angeles.

  • Oct 9, 2023

AceShowbiz - Olivia Rodrigo is determined to raise awareness of "women's issues in America." The "Drivers License" hitmaker has launched a non-profit organization called Fund 4 Good, which supports causes that are close to her heart, and she's set to perform at Ace Hotel DTLA in Los Angeles on Monday, October 9 in a bid to raise money for the charity.

"Its initiative is to raise awareness for certain groups that are championing women's issues in America and all of the other territories I'm going to," the 20-year-old told PEOPLE. "I'm very excited, and I think it's going to be a very fulfilling and hopefully productive experience. Lots of the money is going to abortion funds to help provide some resources to people who are in need of reproductive healthcare."

The "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" star released her latest album, "Guts", in September, and she's been thrilled by the response from her fans. "I actually feel like I've had the most happy, calm post-release month. It's been really cathartic, and I feel like I can actually enjoy the album for the first time," she shared.

In 2022, meanwhile, Olivia revealed that she's "grown so much" since releasing her debut album. The award-winning star feels like she's become a much more confident person because of everything she's experienced. The musician, who released her debut album "Sour" in May 2021, told the outlet, "The process of making 'Sour', and putting it out in the world really challenged me, and I've grown so much, and I've learned so much more about myself. I definitely feel like I am a more confident person today because of it."

