Demi Lovato Promises 'Special Twist' on Upcoming Christmas Special

The 'Cool for the Summer' hitmaker is set to ring in Christmas with a festive event dubbed 'A Very Demi Holiday Special' which will boast a 'special twist.'

Oct 8, 2023

AceShowbiz - Demi Lovato has confirmed an upcoming holiday special. The 31-year-old star has joined forces with streaming service Roku on "A Very Demi Holiday Special", which will see her perform festive classics such as "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" and "Jingle Bell Rock".

Additionally, Demi is set to perform songs from her latest album, "Holy Fvck", alongside some of her best-known hits. The "Heart Attack" hitmaker will be joined by a surprise special guest for a top-secret duet. Fans will be able to watch from December 8.

Demi said, "The holidays are such a special time of year, and I can't wait to put my special twist on the celebrations."

Brian Tannenbaum, Head of Originals at Roku Media, added, "Together with Demi and the OBB Pictures team, we've created a truly fun and unique holiday experience for viewers to connect with and laugh over. We can't wait for audiences to unwrap this one-of-kind Roku Original special."

Demi recently released the rock covers album "Revamped" after heading in that direction on her latest record. It features new renditions of Demi classics, including "Sorry Not Sorry" with Guns N' Roses guitar legend Slash and "Give Your Heart a Break" featuring Bert McCracken of The Used.

She said, "With 'Revamped,' I wanted to pay homage to the songs that resonated the most with fans and played a big role in my career by breathing an exciting new life into them. Creating this project has been incredibly fun and allowed me to express my passion for rock music in a new way… I can't wait for everyone to hear more!"

