 

Demi Lovato Promises 'Special Twist' on Upcoming Christmas Special

Demi Lovato Promises 'Special Twist' on Upcoming Christmas Special
Instagram
TV

The 'Cool for the Summer' hitmaker is set to ring in Christmas with a festive event dubbed 'A Very Demi Holiday Special' which will boast a 'special twist.'

  • Oct 8, 2023

AceShowbiz - Demi Lovato has confirmed an upcoming holiday special. The 31-year-old star has joined forces with streaming service Roku on "A Very Demi Holiday Special", which will see her perform festive classics such as "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" and "Jingle Bell Rock".

Additionally, Demi is set to perform songs from her latest album, "Holy Fvck", alongside some of her best-known hits. The "Heart Attack" hitmaker will be joined by a surprise special guest for a top-secret duet. Fans will be able to watch from December 8.

Demi said, "The holidays are such a special time of year, and I can't wait to put my special twist on the celebrations."

  Editors' Pick

Brian Tannenbaum, Head of Originals at Roku Media, added, "Together with Demi and the OBB Pictures team, we've created a truly fun and unique holiday experience for viewers to connect with and laugh over. We can't wait for audiences to unwrap this one-of-kind Roku Original special."

Demi recently released the rock covers album "Revamped" after heading in that direction on her latest record. It features new renditions of Demi classics, including "Sorry Not Sorry" with Guns N' Roses guitar legend Slash and "Give Your Heart a Break" featuring Bert McCracken of The Used.

She said, "With 'Revamped,' I wanted to pay homage to the songs that resonated the most with fans and played a big role in my career by breathing an exciting new life into them. Creating this project has been incredibly fun and allowed me to express my passion for rock music in a new way… I can't wait for everyone to hear more!"

You can share this post!

You might also like

Josh Gad Diagnosed With 'Abdominal Issues' Following 'Medical Emergency'

Bradley Cooper Needed Five Hours of Makeup to Transform Into 'Maestro' Role
Related Posts
Demi Lovato Feels the Most 'Confident' in Bedroom

Demi Lovato Feels the Most 'Confident' in Bedroom

Demi Lovato's 'Cool for the Summer' Inspired by Her Fling With a Famous Woman

Demi Lovato's 'Cool for the Summer' Inspired by Her Fling With a Famous Woman

Demi Lovato Blames 'Daddy Issues' for 'Gross' Past Romances With Older Men

Demi Lovato Blames 'Daddy Issues' for 'Gross' Past Romances With Older Men

Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande Feel 'Underappreciated' by Scooter Braun

Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande Feel 'Underappreciated' by Scooter Braun

Latest News
Demi Lovato Promises 'Special Twist' on Upcoming Christmas Special
  • Oct 08, 2023

Demi Lovato Promises 'Special Twist' on Upcoming Christmas Special

Doja Cat Dragged Online for Posting a Selfie Wearing a T-Shirt With Pic of 'Neo-Nazi' Sam Hyde
  • Oct 08, 2023

Doja Cat Dragged Online for Posting a Selfie Wearing a T-Shirt With Pic of 'Neo-Nazi' Sam Hyde

Pamela Anderson Applauded by Jamie Lee Curtis for Going Makeup-Free at Paris Fashion Week
  • Oct 08, 2023

Pamela Anderson Applauded by Jamie Lee Curtis for Going Makeup-Free at Paris Fashion Week

Blac Chyna Won't 'Give Up' on Child Custody Battle With Tyga
  • Oct 08, 2023

Blac Chyna Won't 'Give Up' on Child Custody Battle With Tyga

Josh Gad Diagnosed With 'Abdominal Issues' Following 'Medical Emergency'
  • Oct 08, 2023

Josh Gad Diagnosed With 'Abdominal Issues' Following 'Medical Emergency'

Caitlyn Jenner Rules Out Having Another Relationship After Kris Jenner Divorce
  • Oct 08, 2023

Caitlyn Jenner Rules Out Having Another Relationship After Kris Jenner Divorce

Most Read
Seth Meyers Opens Up on Struggle With His Show Following TV Return
TV

Seth Meyers Opens Up on Struggle With His Show Following TV Return

Brie Larson Enjoys Developing Her First TV Series 'Lessons in Chemistry'

Brie Larson Enjoys Developing Her First TV Series 'Lessons in Chemistry'

'Love Is Blind' Creator Breaks Silence on Sexual Assault Lawsuit by Season 5 Contestant

'Love Is Blind' Creator Breaks Silence on Sexual Assault Lawsuit by Season 5 Contestant

Kim Kardashian Appears to Throw Cucumber Diss at Kendall Jenner on 'AHS: Delicate'

Kim Kardashian Appears to Throw Cucumber Diss at Kendall Jenner on 'AHS: Delicate'

Demi Lovato Promises 'Special Twist' on Upcoming Christmas Special

Demi Lovato Promises 'Special Twist' on Upcoming Christmas Special