Dianna Agron Defended by Fans After 'Rude' Paparazzi's Behavior on Red Carpet With SJP

The Quinn Fabray depicter on 'Glee' receives an outpoor of support from social media users after a video of her being shooed away by paparazzi trying to get a picture of Sarah Jessica Parker goes viral.

  • Oct 7, 2023

AceShowbiz - Some paparazzi might not know who Dianna Agron is, but to her fans she remains a queen. The actress has received outpouring support from social media users following an encounter with "rude" paparazzi at a red carpet event.

In a video which first surfaced on TikTok, the "Glee" alum and fellow actor Jeremy O. Harris could be seen conversing with fashion designer Wes Gordon and actress Ariana DeBose respectively at the New York City Ballet's 2023 Fall Gala on Thursday, October 5. Next to them was Sarah Jessica Parker, who was talking to another guest.

A male photographer tried to interrupt Dianna and Jeremy by yelling, "You're blocking an important photo," referring to the "And Just Like That..." star standing behind them. The two buddies didn't appear to hear his screams, so the photographer yelled again, "[There's a] very important photo right behind you!"

Other photographers also joined in an effort to shoo the actors to get a better picture of SJP, with one yelling, "Miss!" Meanwhile, the first photographer only got even louder and told the actors they were "in the way."

When they realized what was happening, Dianna and Jeremy kindly stepped out of the way while SJP made her way forward and smiled for the cameras. Still, the photographers' "rude" behavior continued off-camera.

Once Dianna had moved on, a female photographer told the male photographer, mispronouncing the actress' name, "That's Diane." The male photographer asked, "Diane who?" When the female photographer explained, "The girl from 'Glee'," he responded, "I don't know who that is."

After the video went viral, many slammed the photographers for their "rude" behavior. "This was so rude," one commenter wrote. Another called it "especially disgusting," as a third noted, "That's not the way to treat people."

But Dianna and Jeremy did not let the paparazzi's "rude" behavior dampen their spirits that night. The Quinn Fabray depicter on the hit FOX series shared her photos with Jeremy and her former "Glee" co-star Darren Criss from the event and captioned the post on Instagram, "Ballet buddies. Here's to your 75th year, @nycballet. You're spectacular."

In the comments section, more people expressed their love for Dianna. "Screw the photographer, you are not 'Diane from Glee', you are Dianna Agron, the people's princess and we adore the hell out of you!" one follower wrote. Echoing the sentiment, someone penned, "screw the paparazzi ur perfect." Another fan said, "sorry about the rude paparazzi queen, you deserved sm better."

Over on her Story, Dianna reposted Jeremy's Story which featured a photo of the two smiling while posing together. "Cannot imagine a more perfect date. Felt like I was with Grace Kelly @diannaagron thank u for letting me hold your arm!" Jeremy wrote on his Story.

Dianna Agron's IG Story

Dianna Agron reposted Jeremy O. Harris' IG Story.

Returning the love, Dianna captioned her own Story, "Couldn't have had a better time. You're a wonder date @jeremyoharris."

