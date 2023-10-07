 

Jenny McCarthy Slapped by Makeup Artist for Playing With Her Lip Gloss

The Scream 3' actress recounts her violent encounter with a makeup artist who lost patience with her when she kept playing with her lip gloss despite being warned not to.

AceShowbiz - Jenny McCarthy was smacked by a makeup artist for playing with her lip gloss. The 50-year-old former Playboy model has talked about her 30 years in the spotlight, and recalled one of her wilder experiences in a hair and makeup chair.

"Oh yeah! I had a makeup artist smack me in the face once because I doing this with my lips [humming].I like to play with my gloss! I like to sometimes eat it, that's why I made healthy lip gloss. She's like, 'Stop going like this!' I kept forgetting on the set, and she came up and slapped me! She was French, so I should know - just kidding!" she told E! News.

As if things couldn't get any worse, Jenny then ended up working with her again the very next day. She added, "The next day, I went on a photo shoot and she was there, it was for a cover of a magazine. I was like, 'Oh I'm screwed!' She just put baby oil or like Vaseline in my face and pushed me out into the sun!"

Meanwhile, the model recently unveiled her new mascara through her Formless Beauty brand. She said, "We're growing slowly but surely, slowly because it's about integrity."

Jenny delved into her approach with the mascara, which she claimed helps prevent "fall off" at the end of the day. She explained, "You've got the cleanness of a mascara with the long lashes without making it look like spiders or cockroaches on your eyes. At the end of the day you don't have that fall off - it's a real thing, because you look like a racoon."

