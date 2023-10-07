 

Hugh Jackman to Drop 'Big Bombshells' in Upcoming Memoir

The 'Logan' star is reported to work on a tell-all book about his life and career and the Aussie hunk is expected to 'be opening up about his life like never before.'

  • Oct 7, 2023

AceShowbiz - Hugh Jackman is reportedly preparing to lift lid on his life in a tell-all memoir. The 54-year-old Hollywood actor - who confirmed his split from wife Deborra-Lee Furness, 67, last month - is now said to be in the early stages of telling his life story in a new book as he moves forward following the end of his 27-year marriage.

"Hugh is currently working on a memoir. He is in the early stages of writing it ... Hugh's choosing to [write the book] now because he's finally [being] honest with himself [and] the divorce and this book is the first step," an insider told Us Weekly.

The source suggested there will be "big bombshells," adding, "The content will be Hugh speaking about his life. He'll be opening up about his life like never before. It's been very healing for him."

Hugh and Deborra - who are parents to Oscar, 23, and 18-year-old Ava - confirmed their split in a joint statement which was released last month. They told People magazine, "We have been blessed to share almost three decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage."

"Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth. Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives."

"The pair signed off as "Deb and Hugh Jackman" and concluded, "This is the sole statement either of us will make."

Hugh later spoke out about the divorce, admitting he doesn't yet feel ready to talk about it yet but confessed things haven't been easy. Stopped by a paparazzi videographer in New York City, Hugh said in footage obtained by TMZ, "It doesn't feel quite right talking about it on the street but I appreciate your thoughts, man. It's a difficult time ..."

They met on the set of TV series "Correlli" in their native Australia in 1995 and Hugh had previously declared it was love at first sight for him. He said on the "Today" show in 2018, "I knew two weeks into meeting Deb that we were going to be together for the rest of our lives."

