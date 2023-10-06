 

Ashlee Simpson Feels 'Inspired' to Make Music Comeback

Instagram
Music

The 'Pieces of Me' singer is mulling over plan to get back into the studio and make new music after her daughter Jagger started to listen to her old records.

  • Oct 6, 2023

AceShowbiz - Ashlee Simpson wants to revive her pop rock sound. The "Pieces of Me" hitmaker's daughter Jagger, seven, has been listening to her mom's old records and it's given the mother-of-three the desire to get back into the studio again.

"For me, yes, I still resonate. I'm still a teen-angsty mom. I'm like yes, Jagger, we're going to jump around and dance," the 39-year-old singer - who also has Ziggy, two, with husband Evan Ross, and Bronx, 14, with Fall Out Boy star Pete Wentz - told POPSUGAR.

As well as Ashlee's albums - 2004's "Autobiography", 2005's "I Am Me", and 2008's "Bittersweet World" - Jagger loves Gen-Z pop rock star, Olivia Rodrigo. She said, "I'm inspired that my daughter is so inspired by my old albums. I have the itch and I'm very ready."

Ashlee returned to the stage with Demi Lovato on her "Holy Fvck" tour in September 2022 to duet on Ashlee's 2004 hit "La La", and that also made her went to revive her music career. Speaking on "The Jennifer Hudson Show", she said, "Definitely made me miss the stage and singing."

Ashlee admits that having children has gotten in the way of her making another album. She added, "Okay I keep saying, 'I'm coming out with an album, I'm coming out with an album,' and now I have to. But then I keep having babies, so…"

The "Ashlee + Evan" star previously suggested she's done adding to her brood, but her spouse isn't. Speaking to E! News, she said, "I think we're done." Her other half - the son of music legend Diana Ross - interjected, "We'll see." Ashlee continued, "He is ready for more! I do love being pregnant and being a mother but, I'll let you know if I change my mind."

