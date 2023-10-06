 

Cher Unleashes First New Holiday Single 'DJ Play a Christmas Song'

The 'Believe' hitmaker has offered a first listen to her upcoming festive collection which features collaborations with Stevie Wonder, Michael Buble, Tyga, and more.

AceShowbiz - Cher has confirmed her festive album "Christmas" and released the lead single, "DJ Play a Christmas Song". The "If I Could Turn Back Time" hitmaker has revealed her first album in five years, which boasts an array of artists, including Stevie Wonder, Michael Buble, Cyndi Lauper, Darlene Love, and most interestingly rapper Tyga.

The 13-track album features four new original songs, including the lead single. "What Christmas Means to Me" is with Stevie Wonder and "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)" with Darlene, who first recorded the song with Phil Spector and a teen Cher on backing vocals.

Cher has also recorded a rendition of Buble's "Home" with the man himself. The 77-year-old star commented, "I never say this about my own records but I'm really proud of this one. It is one of the most amazing highlights of my career."

Cher loved getting Motown icon Stevie involved. She added, "Every time I hear that harmonica, I'm a teenager again. It's a personal dream come true for me to record this song with Stevie."

Cher and "Rack City" hitmaker Tyga have recorded the new song "Drop Top Sleigh Ride", which is produced by her boyfriend, Alexander Edwards, and Mike Crook and Ryan OG. "True Colors" hitmaker Cyndi is featured on "Put a Little Holiday in Your Heart".

The full album will arrive on October 20, giving it plenty of time to have a chance of being a festive hit this December. Meanwhile, next month will see Cher celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Grammy-winning "Believe" with the release of "Believe 25th Anniversary (Deluxe Edition)" on Warner Records.

"Christmas" tracklisting:

  1. "DJ Play a Christmas Song"
  2. "What Christmas Means to Me" (with Stevie Wonder)
  3. "Run Run Rudolph"
  4. "Christmas (Baby, Please Come Home)" (with Darlene Love)
  5. "Angels in the Snow"
  6. "Home" (with Michael Buble)
  7. "Drop Top Sleigh Ride" (with Tyga)
  8. "Please Come Home for Christmas"
  9. "I Like Christmas"
  10. "Christmas Ain't Christmas Without You"
  11. "Santa Baby"
  12. "Put a Little Holiday in Your Heart" (with Cyndi Lauper)
  13. "This Will Be Our Year"

