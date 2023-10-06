 

Britney Spears' Dad Jamie Hospitalized With Serious Illness

Britney Spears' Dad Jamie Hospitalized With Serious Illness
Cover Images/David/INFphoto.com
Jamie Spears, who has been estranged from his singer daughter since she fought to be freed from conservatorship, is reportedly suffering 'a bad infection that has required surgery.'

  Oct 6, 2023

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears' estranged father is not in his best shape these days. Jamie Spears, who became the pop star's conservator since her mental breakdown in 2008, has reportedly been hospitalized with serious illness.

The 71-year-old has been in the hospital for weeks as he's battling a serious health issue, Page Six reported on Thursday, October 5. "Jamie has been suffering with a bad infection that has required surgery," a source told the site. "He has been hospitalized for weeks in a special infectious disease facility."

Supporting the claim, a second close insider said the retired construction business owner is "severely ill." The same report debunked Daily Mail's previous claim that Jamie, who is an alcoholic, went to rehab over the summer.

This isn't the first time Jamie has been dealing with health woes in 2023. Back in August, TMZ reported that Jamie was hospitalized "several months ago" to deal with complications that arose from a knee replacement he underwent in the mid-2000s. He reportedly needed a surgery to fix the metal in his knees and try to clear the infection. Due to this medical issue, the father of three reportedly had "lost more than 25 pounds" and looked "extremely thin" while "in and out" of medical care.

The site later claimed that Britney was missing her dad amid his health issues for months. Sources said that the "Oops!... I Did It Again" songstress had been saying she wanted to repair the relationship with her dad. She knew Jamie has been ill, in and out of the hospital for months, and didn't want the regret of waiting too long.

However, ET begged to differ. The outlet said that despite Jamie's health scare, Britney had no interest in reconciling with her father, who put her under conservatorship for more than a decade.

