 

Kim Kardashian Loves Proving People Wrong

Fortune Magazine/Grace Rivera
Celebrity

The former 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star talks about her drive to thrive in the business world and explains how she deals with feeling 'unheard' and 'underestimated.'

  • Oct 5, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian is keen to prove people wrong. The 42-year-old reality star - who amasses an estimated fortune of $1.7 billion - believes she has "always" been "underestimated" in the business world, so she enjoys pushing herself to be more successful to show there is no reason to doubt her.

"Maybe that's part of my drive, always feeling like people have underestimated me; maybe that's what keeps me going," she told Fortune magazine.

The Skims founder's team praised her for the way she always listens and reacts to them, regularly asking, "What can I do? Who can I call?" And Kim explained she does so as a deliberate response to her own experiences when she felt she "wasn't heard."

When it comes to the future, Kim always plans for the long-term. She explained, "I'm an eight-to-10-year-out-plan kind of person, and I think it's really important to have that patient mindset."

Although "The Kardashians" star believes it is important to be part of a collaborative group, she is incredibly hands-on with all her projects. She said, "I wouldn't be involved in anything if it wasn't fully hands-on. There's no other way...."

"I've always found that the most successful [ventures] are where I don't have a lot of middlemen, where I'm really close to the partners," she explained, stressing the importance of developing a collaborative group."

Kim's latest initiative is venture capital firm SKKY and when it comes to what she wants to invest in, she is on the lookout for companies with founders who put their "heart and soul" into the company. She said, "I think it's super important to help other people grow and realise their dreams...I want to hear their vision. I want to hear their dreams."

But the brunette beauty - who has four children with ex-husband Kanye West - is also looking for "authenticity" and not just brands that follow the blueprint of her own successful endeavours. She said, "It's not like they're going to start working with my fund and all of a sudden their whole brand is nude and beige, like a Kim-branded company."

