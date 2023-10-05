 

Caitlyn Jenner Didn't Know 'What Was in the Bank' During Marriage to 'Controlling' Kris Jenner

Caitlyn Jenner Didn't Know 'What Was in the Bank' During Marriage to 'Controlling' Kris Jenner
Instagram
Celebrity

The former Olympian had no idea how much money she had during her marriage to Kris as the retired athlete admits his then-wife 'liked being in control of everything.'

  • Oct 5, 2023

AceShowbiz - Caitlyn Jenner was clueless about "what was in the bank" during her marriage to Kris Jenner. The former Olympian - who was called Bruce before transitioning and had four children from previous relationships when she tied the knot with the showbiz matriarch in 1991 - was more than happy to let her then-wife look after their finances and business dealings during their 23-year marriage and insisted their relationship worked "very well" as a result.

"I had no idea what was in the bank. I always had a couple of little toys, a nice car or a small aeroplane, so the relationship worked very well that way," she said in new documentary "House of Kardashian", according to The Sun newspaper.

The 73-year-old star - who also has Kendall, 27, and Kylie, 26, with Kris - claimed her ex-wife always "loved the money" and could be controlling, but she believes that is what made her so successful. She said, "Kris started with absolutely nothing, and today she has a multibillion-dollar business. She built the dynasty."

"Kris liked being in control of everything, as in the celebrity world everybody tries to control their own narrative, and Kris knew how to play the game. In fact, nobody has done it better than she has."

  Editors' Pick

"She didn't know the business world, the numbers side, but she enjoyed the social side. She would have meetings with people and wine them and dine them and say all the right things. So we were doing well, and she controlled the finances, 100 per cent. We did a job, I got paid and then the money was gone and I never saw it again. She loved the money."

Caitlyn had another manager when she first met Kris - who has four other children with late ex-husband Robert Kardashian - but was "struggling" financially and so remains impressed with how the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star turned their fortunes around.

She said, "I wasn't broke, but it's not like I had millions of dollars in the bank, and Kris was the same, her work was the house and the kids. She struggled, so we needed to do something quickly."

"I had a manager named George that I'd had for 17 years, and Kris came in. She took over the meeting and said, 'Hey George, you're fired.' I was willing to take a risk and see what she could do. We were able to put together a real strong team. Me walking in the door and her taking care of the business, and then we were doing very well."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Mel B's Self-Confidence Ripped Apart by Ex-Husband's 'Fat, Ugly and Worthless' Insults

Kim Kardashian Loves Proving People Wrong
Related Posts
Caitlyn Jenner Laments Not Being 'Perfect' Stepfather as She Wishes Khloe Kardashian Happy Birthday

Caitlyn Jenner Laments Not Being 'Perfect' Stepfather as She Wishes Khloe Kardashian Happy Birthday

Caitlyn Jenner Criticizes 'Perverted' Transwoman Artemis Langford for Joining Sorority

Caitlyn Jenner Criticizes 'Perverted' Transwoman Artemis Langford for Joining Sorority

Caitlyn Jenner 'Heartbroken' by Her Mother Esther's Death

Caitlyn Jenner 'Heartbroken' by Her Mother Esther's Death

Caitlyn Jenner Moans About 'Oversaturated' Trans Community Due to 'Indoctrination' of Children

Caitlyn Jenner Moans About 'Oversaturated' Trans Community Due to 'Indoctrination' of Children

Latest News
Mel B's Self-Confidence Ripped Apart by Ex-Husband's 'Fat, Ugly and Worthless' Insults
  • Oct 05, 2023

Mel B's Self-Confidence Ripped Apart by Ex-Husband's 'Fat, Ugly and Worthless' Insults

Caitlyn Jenner Didn't Know 'What Was in the Bank' During Marriage to 'Controlling' Kris Jenner
  • Oct 05, 2023

Caitlyn Jenner Didn't Know 'What Was in the Bank' During Marriage to 'Controlling' Kris Jenner

SZA Puts Toronto Show on Hold After Feeling Unwell and Losing Her Voice
  • Oct 05, 2023

SZA Puts Toronto Show on Hold After Feeling Unwell and Losing Her Voice

Tamar Braxton Claims JR Robinson Broke Up With Her the Same Hour Her Car Was Robbed
  • Oct 05, 2023

Tamar Braxton Claims JR Robinson Broke Up With Her the Same Hour Her Car Was Robbed

Joan Baez Has 'No Animosity Left' Towards Bob Dylan: 'You Can't Blame Somebody Forever'
  • Oct 05, 2023

Joan Baez Has 'No Animosity Left' Towards Bob Dylan: 'You Can't Blame Somebody Forever'

Barry Keoghan Reveals How Much He Spent on 'The Batman' Audition Tape
  • Oct 05, 2023

Barry Keoghan Reveals How Much He Spent on 'The Batman' Audition Tape

Most Read
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Officially Granted Permission to Change Son's Name
Celebrity

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Officially Granted Permission to Change Son's Name

Tamar Braxton 'Hurt' and 'Surprised' by Jeremy Robinson Split

Tamar Braxton 'Hurt' and 'Surprised' by Jeremy Robinson Split

Matthew McConaughey Insists Wife 'Wasn't Wounded' Despite His Mom Calling Her Wrong Names

Matthew McConaughey Insists Wife 'Wasn't Wounded' Despite His Mom Calling Her Wrong Names

Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson Divorce Due to Demanding Work Schedules

Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson Divorce Due to Demanding Work Schedules

Katharine McPhee Pokes Fun at Herself After Accidentally Cooking Her Son's iPad in the Oven

Katharine McPhee Pokes Fun at Herself After Accidentally Cooking Her Son's iPad in the Oven

Jennifer Lopez Vows to 'Fully Embrace' Her Body Despite Insecurities After Having Twins

Jennifer Lopez Vows to 'Fully Embrace' Her Body Despite Insecurities After Having Twins

Victoria Beckham Recalls How Her Marriage Hit Rock Bottom Due to David's Alleged Affair

Victoria Beckham Recalls How Her Marriage Hit Rock Bottom Due to David's Alleged Affair

Lil Meech Sparks Dating Rumors With XXXTentaction's Ex-GF

Lil Meech Sparks Dating Rumors With XXXTentaction's Ex-GF

Krayzie Bone Shares Pic From Hospital Bed After Fighting for His Life for '9 Days Straight'

Krayzie Bone Shares Pic From Hospital Bed After Fighting for His Life for '9 Days Straight'