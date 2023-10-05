 

Barry Keoghan Reveals How Much He Spent on 'The Batman' Audition Tape

Barry Keoghan Reveals How Much He Spent on 'The Batman' Audition Tape
Cover Images/Dutch Press Photo
Movie

The 'Banshees of Inisherin' actor opens up on his meager budget to make a 'Clockwork Orange'-inspired audition tape that wowed director Matt Reeves and Landed him The Joker role.

  • Oct 5, 2023

AceShowbiz - Barry Keoghan needed just $10 to make his self-tape audition for "The Batman". The 30-year-old star auditioned for the role of The Riddler in the movie, and while he lost out to Paul Dano, the actor's budget "Clockwork Orange"-inspired audition tape did enough to impress director Matt Reeves and land him the part of The Joker.

"I just made it up. I wanted to make it Kubrick-y, symmetrical, the X on the back, the square doorframe, everything square. I just wanted swag to come across. Swag and endearing. It was just me giving my idea. And then I's like, 'I'ma send this in!' " Keoghan, who spent $10 on a cane and a hat for the tape, told Esquire magazine.

  Editors' Pick

Last month, Keoghan explained his version of The Joker - a character previously portrayed by the likes of Jack Nicholson, Heath Ledger, and Joaquin Phoenix - is "a bit charming and a bit hurt." "The Banshees of Inisherin" star told GQ Magazine, "I wanted some sort of human in there behind the makeup. I want people to relate to him ... [to know] this is a facade he puts on."

Keoghan was told he had landed the Joker role during a phone call with his agent while he was having dinner with a pal in New York. His agent told him at the time, "The Batman wants you to play the Joker - but you cannot tell anyone."

Keoghan has been keen to land a comic book character role for years, and in 2013, he tweeted legendary Marvel Comics writer Stan Lee. The "Top Boy" star wrote at the time, "@TheRealStanLee Stan Lee, Please make me a SuperHero ,) (sic)."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Mario Lopez Says He'll Never Forget 'Very Awkward and Uncomfortable' Interview With Ben Affleck

Joan Baez Has 'No Animosity Left' Towards Bob Dylan: 'You Can't Blame Somebody Forever'
Related Posts
Paul Dano Did '70 or 80 Takes' for His Crucial Scene as Riddler in Robert Pattinson's 'The Batman'

Paul Dano Did '70 or 80 Takes' for His Crucial Scene as Riddler in Robert Pattinson's 'The Batman'

'Batman' Soundtrack to Be Performed Live in Theaters by Orchestra

'Batman' Soundtrack to Be Performed Live in Theaters by Orchestra

New 'The Batman 2' Rumor Reveals Surprising Take on Robin

New 'The Batman 2' Rumor Reveals Surprising Take on Robin

'The Batman' Sequel's New Start Date and Potential Villain Revealed

'The Batman' Sequel's New Start Date and Potential Villain Revealed

Latest News
Tamar Braxton Claims JR Robinson Broke Up With Her the Same Hour Her Car Was Robbed
  • Oct 05, 2023

Tamar Braxton Claims JR Robinson Broke Up With Her the Same Hour Her Car Was Robbed

Joan Baez Has 'No Animosity Left' Towards Bob Dylan: 'You Can't Blame Somebody Forever'
  • Oct 05, 2023

Joan Baez Has 'No Animosity Left' Towards Bob Dylan: 'You Can't Blame Somebody Forever'

Barry Keoghan Reveals How Much He Spent on 'The Batman' Audition Tape
  • Oct 05, 2023

Barry Keoghan Reveals How Much He Spent on 'The Batman' Audition Tape

Mario Lopez Says He'll Never Forget 'Very Awkward and Uncomfortable' Interview With Ben Affleck
  • Oct 05, 2023

Mario Lopez Says He'll Never Forget 'Very Awkward and Uncomfortable' Interview With Ben Affleck

Patrick Stewart Freaked Out by Strange Occurrences in His Haunted Mansion
  • Oct 05, 2023

Patrick Stewart Freaked Out by Strange Occurrences in His Haunted Mansion

Madonna Gives Middle Finger While Wearing Pope Hoodie
  • Oct 05, 2023

Madonna Gives Middle Finger While Wearing Pope Hoodie

Most Read
Clint Eastwood Declined Superman Role Because He Wanted to Play Marvel Superhero
Movie

Clint Eastwood Declined Superman Role Because He Wanted to Play Marvel Superhero

Elvis Presley Gets Hot and Cold in First Full Trailer for 'Priscilla'

Elvis Presley Gets Hot and Cold in First Full Trailer for 'Priscilla'

New 'Joker: Folie a Deux' Photo Gives Sentimental Look at Batman's Villain

New 'Joker: Folie a Deux' Photo Gives Sentimental Look at Batman's Villain

Helen Mirren Defends Wearing Prosthetics for Her 'Golda' Role

Helen Mirren Defends Wearing Prosthetics for Her 'Golda' Role

Tina Fey 'So Excited' to Bring 'Mean Girls: Musical' to London

Tina Fey 'So Excited' to Bring 'Mean Girls: Musical' to London

Nicol Paone Gushes Over Uma Thurman's Casting for 'The Kill Room'

Nicol Paone Gushes Over Uma Thurman's Casting for 'The Kill Room'

Barry Keoghan Reveals How Much He Spent on 'The Batman' Audition Tape

Barry Keoghan Reveals How Much He Spent on 'The Batman' Audition Tape