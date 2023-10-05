Mario Lopez Says He'll Never Forget 'Very Awkward and Uncomfortable' Interview With Ben Affleck

Cover Images/Faye's Vision Celebrity

When recalling the moment, the Mexican-American actor notes that he wrote down questions for Ben in a hurry and the 'Gone Girl' star noticed that the TV host was not prepared right away.

AceShowbiz - Mario Lopez has recalled the moment he interviewed Ben Affleck. When recounting the experience in an exclusive Us Weekly cover story, the "Saved by the Bell" alum said their interview was "very awkward and uncomfortable" enough that he will never forget it.

"One time when I interviewed Ben Affleck for a movie … I didn't want to do it because I wasn't prepared," the 49-year-old told the outlet. "And they said, 'We don't have anyone, you have to do it.' I was like, 'Oh, God.' "

Mario noted that he wrote down questions in a hurry and Ben noticed that the TV host was not prepared right away. "He was looking at me [like], 'You didn't see this, you don't know what you're talking about,' " he shared.

Although the "Gone Girl" star was "cool" about the botched conversation, the Mexican-American actor felt "very awkward and uncomfortable" with the situation. "He could see through me! And I'll never forget that. And I was like, 'Never again am I going to try to fake it,' " he declared.

Mario seemingly has learned his lesson. With his experiences, he manages to keep his cool when interviewing some Hollywood big names, even when he got starstruck. "Now I've interviewed [celebrities] so much, they're friendly with me and I'm cool," he dished.

Of his meeting with the likes of Al Pacino, Robert De Niro and Arnold Schwarzenegger, Mario explained, "Those guys were larger than life." He then raved, "All the people that you liked as a little kid, [it] makes you feel like a little kid when you see them again for the first time. And now I'm friendly with them."

