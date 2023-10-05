 

Mario Lopez Says He'll Never Forget 'Very Awkward and Uncomfortable' Interview With Ben Affleck

Mario Lopez Says He'll Never Forget 'Very Awkward and Uncomfortable' Interview With Ben Affleck
Cover Images/Faye's Vision
Celebrity

When recalling the moment, the Mexican-American actor notes that he wrote down questions for Ben in a hurry and the 'Gone Girl' star noticed that the TV host was not prepared right away.

  • Oct 5, 2023

AceShowbiz - Mario Lopez has recalled the moment he interviewed Ben Affleck. When recounting the experience in an exclusive Us Weekly cover story, the "Saved by the Bell" alum said their interview was "very awkward and uncomfortable" enough that he will never forget it.

"One time when I interviewed Ben Affleck for a movie … I didn't want to do it because I wasn't prepared," the 49-year-old told the outlet. "And they said, 'We don't have anyone, you have to do it.' I was like, 'Oh, God.' "

Mario noted that he wrote down questions in a hurry and Ben noticed that the TV host was not prepared right away. "He was looking at me [like], 'You didn't see this, you don't know what you're talking about,' " he shared.

  Editors' Pick

Although the "Gone Girl" star was "cool" about the botched conversation, the Mexican-American actor felt "very awkward and uncomfortable" with the situation. "He could see through me! And I'll never forget that. And I was like, 'Never again am I going to try to fake it,' " he declared.

Mario seemingly has learned his lesson. With his experiences, he manages to keep his cool when interviewing some Hollywood big names, even when he got starstruck. "Now I've interviewed [celebrities] so much, they're friendly with me and I'm cool," he dished.

Of his meeting with the likes of Al Pacino, Robert De Niro and Arnold Schwarzenegger, Mario explained, "Those guys were larger than life." He then raved, "All the people that you liked as a little kid, [it] makes you feel like a little kid when you see them again for the first time. And now I'm friendly with them."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Patrick Stewart Freaked Out by Strange Occurrences in His Haunted Mansion

Barry Keoghan Reveals How Much He Spent on 'The Batman' Audition Tape
Related Posts
Mario Lopez Hopes to Face Off Bad Bunny as He's In Talks for Wrestling Debut

Mario Lopez Hopes to Face Off Bad Bunny as He's In Talks for Wrestling Debut

Mario Lopez Reveals His 10-Year-Old Daughter Caught Him and Wife Having Sex

Mario Lopez Reveals His 10-Year-Old Daughter Caught Him and Wife Having Sex

Mario Lopez Embarks on Love Affair as Sexy Colonel Sanders in 'A Recipe For Seduction'

Mario Lopez Embarks on Love Affair as Sexy Colonel Sanders in 'A Recipe For Seduction'

Mario Lopez Expects to Be Ready for the Emmys Despite Torn Bicep Surgery

Mario Lopez Expects to Be Ready for the Emmys Despite Torn Bicep Surgery

Latest News
Tamar Braxton Claims JR Robinson Broke Up With Her the Same Hour Her Car Was Robbed
  • Oct 05, 2023

Tamar Braxton Claims JR Robinson Broke Up With Her the Same Hour Her Car Was Robbed

Joan Baez Has 'No Animosity Left' Towards Bob Dylan: 'You Can't Blame Somebody Forever'
  • Oct 05, 2023

Joan Baez Has 'No Animosity Left' Towards Bob Dylan: 'You Can't Blame Somebody Forever'

Barry Keoghan Reveals How Much He Spent on 'The Batman' Audition Tape
  • Oct 05, 2023

Barry Keoghan Reveals How Much He Spent on 'The Batman' Audition Tape

Mario Lopez Says He'll Never Forget 'Very Awkward and Uncomfortable' Interview With Ben Affleck
  • Oct 05, 2023

Mario Lopez Says He'll Never Forget 'Very Awkward and Uncomfortable' Interview With Ben Affleck

Patrick Stewart Freaked Out by Strange Occurrences in His Haunted Mansion
  • Oct 05, 2023

Patrick Stewart Freaked Out by Strange Occurrences in His Haunted Mansion

Madonna Gives Middle Finger While Wearing Pope Hoodie
  • Oct 05, 2023

Madonna Gives Middle Finger While Wearing Pope Hoodie

Most Read
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Officially Granted Permission to Change Son's Name
Celebrity

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Officially Granted Permission to Change Son's Name

Tamar Braxton 'Hurt' and 'Surprised' by Jeremy Robinson Split

Tamar Braxton 'Hurt' and 'Surprised' by Jeremy Robinson Split

Matthew McConaughey Insists Wife 'Wasn't Wounded' Despite His Mom Calling Her Wrong Names

Matthew McConaughey Insists Wife 'Wasn't Wounded' Despite His Mom Calling Her Wrong Names

Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson Divorce Due to Demanding Work Schedules

Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson Divorce Due to Demanding Work Schedules

Katharine McPhee Pokes Fun at Herself After Accidentally Cooking Her Son's iPad in the Oven

Katharine McPhee Pokes Fun at Herself After Accidentally Cooking Her Son's iPad in the Oven

Jennifer Lopez Vows to 'Fully Embrace' Her Body Despite Insecurities After Having Twins

Jennifer Lopez Vows to 'Fully Embrace' Her Body Despite Insecurities After Having Twins

Victoria Beckham Recalls How Her Marriage Hit Rock Bottom Due to David's Alleged Affair

Victoria Beckham Recalls How Her Marriage Hit Rock Bottom Due to David's Alleged Affair

Derek Hough 'Absolutely' Ready to Have Kids After Marrying Hayley Erbert

Derek Hough 'Absolutely' Ready to Have Kids After Marrying Hayley Erbert

Krayzie Bone Shares Pic From Hospital Bed After Fighting for His Life for '9 Days Straight'

Krayzie Bone Shares Pic From Hospital Bed After Fighting for His Life for '9 Days Straight'