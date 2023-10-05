Patrick Stewart Freaked Out by Strange Occurrences in His Haunted Mansion

CBS Celebrity

The 'X-Men' actor decided to rent out his mansion and eventually sell it after he was spooked by strange occurrences happening in the house during his stay there.

AceShowbiz - Sir Patrick Stewart put up his mansion for rent as he was convinced it was haunted - and his tenants were then plagued by ghouls. The "Star Trek" actor, 83, claims in his new memoir "Making It So" a home he owned in Los Angeles left him spooked as he heard voices, smelt food being cooked, and heard footsteps on an empty staircase while he was living there.

The disturbances freaked him out so much that he rented the house to a young couple with a child.

A few months later, the mum called to tell Patrick her daughter had seen a "shadowy male figure in the hall" and also heard voices and footsteps. The actor said, "(She screamed): 'Whoever you are, f*** off and leave us in peace!' - and the disturbances suddenly stopped."

Patrick added when he ran into the people who sold him the house, he noticed they were "clearly uncomfortable" and he got "the distinct impression that they had something to hide."

The actor sold the house and found love again with his singer third wife, Sunny Ozell, 44, who he met in a Brooklyn restaurant where she was a waitress.

He confessed that they slept together on their first date. They married in 2013, with the actor's longtime friend Sir Ian McKellan, 84, officiating at the ceremony. Patrick also tells in his book he got hooked on sleeping pills following his first divorce. The "X-Men" star admitted he went through a "rough time" after his 1989 split from Sheila Falconer, now 78.

He was filming "Star Trek" at the time, and said he found himself "dependent on sleeping pills to get me the hours of restoration I needed to do my job properly."

The actor and Sheila, with whom he had two children, married in 1966. Their relationship ended partly due to Stewart’s affair with actress Jennifer Hetrick, 65, who played Vash on "Star Trek: The Next Generation" alongside Patrick as Captain Picard.

He said he eventually decided to "quit the pills" during a break in filming in the TV series, but wrote "sleep became almost impossible." Patrick admitted found himself waking up in the early hours of the morning with a "full-body feeling of panic, my legs sweating profusely, which had never happened before and hasn't since."

He added the dark chapter was the toughest of his life because his children, especially his daughter, Sophie, were furious at him for divorcing their mother. It was then that he said living at his LA mansion became "problematic" due to the ghosts he felt were in the home.

