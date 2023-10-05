Kylie Jenner Leaves Jordyn Woods Feeling 'Snubbed' for Skipping Her Birthday Party

Instagram Celebrity

The series regular of 'The Kardashians' reportedly is invited by the social media personality to have a blast at her 26th birthday bash at the InterContinental Paris Le Grand.

AceShowbiz - Kylie Jenner allegedly left Jordyn Woods feeling "snubbed" for not being there on her special day. A few months after going public with her and her former bestie's reunion, the series regular of "The Kardashians" reportedly "skipped" the social media personality's birthday party.

Speaking to Page Six on Wednesday, October 4, a source revealed that the 26-year-old reality TV star did not make an appearance at Jordyn's birthday bash, which took place at the InterContinental Paris Le Grand in Paris, France. The outlet also unveiled that she had been invited by Jordyn to have a blast at the party.

Prior to the festivities, Kylie was in Paris for a number of days to attend several shows during the 2023 Paris Fashion Week, per the outlet. Moreover, she and Jordyn might have hung out together when both of them were in town. Another source told the outlet that "there are images of them together several times in Paris."

However, the outlet spilled that the Kylie Cosmetics founder jetted out of the City of Love and went back to Los Angeles on Saturday, September 30. It remains unclear why she chose to fly back to the city in California and skipped Jordyn's lavish party.

Despite Kylie's absence, Jordyn still had a blast at the celebration of her 26th birthday. She was joined by a number of other famous stars, including actor and rapper Jaden Smith, who was romantically linked to Kylie in the past.

For the special occasion, Jordyn looked stunning in a nearly all-black ensemble. She donned a black-and-white mini dress that came with an off-the-shoulder and low-cut design. She put on a pair of strappy black open-toe high heels that had white flower embellishments, a sparkling diamond necklace, a pair of earrings and several rings.

Previously, Kylie rekindled her friendship with Jordyn following a public drama with the former's sister Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson. On July 16, the two former besties went public with their reunion while enjoying dinner together at a restaurant in Los Angeles. They appeared to be in a good mood throughout the night out.

Later on, it was reported that Kylie and Jordyn had been keeping their friendship away from the public's eyes. "Kylie and Jordyn have been in touch for a while now. [They] have had a friendship for the last year, but have kept it pretty private and low-key. They had to work at rebuilding," a source told The Messenger in July.

