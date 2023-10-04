Blac Chyna Breaks Silence After Reports She Sells Belongings to Survive Financially

Instagram Celebrity

In a new interview, the former 'Real Blac Chyna' star insists that she puts her clothes, purses and shoes up for sale because she 'kind of wanted a fresh start.'

Oct 4, 2023

AceShowbiz - Blac Chyna has broken her silence on recent reports about her financial struggles. The former series regular of "The Real Blac Chyna" explained the reason why she put her personal belongings up for sale after she allegedly sold them to survive financially.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, October 3, the 35-year-old socialite said, "I feel like a lot of things hold energy, right?" She went on to explain, "And we had discussed this before, I just kind of wanted a fresh start. And I don't think nothing's wrong with selling your old stuff."

"I feel like, at this point in my life, I don't really value materialistic things," Chyna, whose real name is Angela Renee White, claimed. "Yeah, it looks nice, but it's like, why go out and grind and hustle for this money to go and spend it on something that could potentially just disappear?"

"You might leave it somewhere, somebody could rob you, steal from you and all of that," the former "Rob & Chyna" star further elaborated. "That's why I kind of like also stepped away from wearing a lot of flashy jewelry. I feel like I'm a target already, so why even bring more attention to myself?"

Despite her claim, Chyna was spotted wearing a luxury bag and shoes that same day. She was caught on camera outside of her $3 million home in Encino, California sporting a pair of Beaubourg Platform Derby shoes from Louis Vuitton and a Shiny Alligator Kelly bag from Hermes. She completed the look with a navy blue mini dress, a pair of black thighs and a black bonnet.

The new sighting came shortly after it was reported by TMZ that Chyna is putting her clothes, purses and shoes up for sale to make ends meet. She allegedly revealed the matter in new legal docs, filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Monday, October 2. In it, she also claimed that fighting Tyga over legal and physical custody of their son King Cairo Stevenson in court is one of the reasons why she is struggling financially.

In the court documents, Chyna reportedly also penned that Tyga "diminished" her role as King's mother. "I was left completely in the dark as to where King lived, what Respondent's contact information was, or what was happening in King's life," she allegedly wrote. "He continued to interfere with my time with King, with little to no communication."

Meanwhile, a source told PEOPLE that Chyna "wants 50/50 custody so she can file for child support." The source further stated, "She has a direct line of communication to King and can reach him any time. Tyga has paid for everything, from school to medical bills and for his everyday livelihood. He is very hands-on as a dad. She knows where Tyga lives."

You can share this post!