 

Blac Chyna Breaks Silence After Reports She Sells Belongings to Survive Financially

Blac Chyna Breaks Silence After Reports She Sells Belongings to Survive Financially
Instagram
Celebrity

In a new interview, the former 'Real Blac Chyna' star insists that she puts her clothes, purses and shoes up for sale because she 'kind of wanted a fresh start.'

  • Oct 4, 2023

AceShowbiz - Blac Chyna has broken her silence on recent reports about her financial struggles. The former series regular of "The Real Blac Chyna" explained the reason why she put her personal belongings up for sale after she allegedly sold them to survive financially.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, October 3, the 35-year-old socialite said, "I feel like a lot of things hold energy, right?" She went on to explain, "And we had discussed this before, I just kind of wanted a fresh start. And I don't think nothing's wrong with selling your old stuff."

"I feel like, at this point in my life, I don't really value materialistic things," Chyna, whose real name is Angela Renee White, claimed. "Yeah, it looks nice, but it's like, why go out and grind and hustle for this money to go and spend it on something that could potentially just disappear?"

"You might leave it somewhere, somebody could rob you, steal from you and all of that," the former "Rob & Chyna" star further elaborated. "That's why I kind of like also stepped away from wearing a lot of flashy jewelry. I feel like I'm a target already, so why even bring more attention to myself?"

  Editors' Pick

Despite her claim, Chyna was spotted wearing a luxury bag and shoes that same day. She was caught on camera outside of her $3 million home in Encino, California sporting a pair of Beaubourg Platform Derby shoes from Louis Vuitton and a Shiny Alligator Kelly bag from Hermes. She completed the look with a navy blue mini dress, a pair of black thighs and a black bonnet.

The new sighting came shortly after it was reported by TMZ that Chyna is putting her clothes, purses and shoes up for sale to make ends meet. She allegedly revealed the matter in new legal docs, filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Monday, October 2. In it, she also claimed that fighting Tyga over legal and physical custody of their son King Cairo Stevenson in court is one of the reasons why she is struggling financially.

In the court documents, Chyna reportedly also penned that Tyga "diminished" her role as King's mother. "I was left completely in the dark as to where King lived, what Respondent's contact information was, or what was happening in King's life," she allegedly wrote. "He continued to interfere with my time with King, with little to no communication."

Meanwhile, a source told PEOPLE that Chyna "wants 50/50 custody so she can file for child support." The source further stated, "She has a direct line of communication to King and can reach him any time. Tyga has paid for everything, from school to medical bills and for his everyday livelihood. He is very hands-on as a dad. She knows where Tyga lives."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Kim Kardashian Angers Anna Wintour at Victoria Beckham's PFW Show
Related Posts
Blac Chyna Sells Personal Belongings to Survive Financially Amid Custody Battle With Tyga

Blac Chyna Sells Personal Belongings to Survive Financially Amid Custody Battle With Tyga

Blac Chyna Brags About Being 'Power Couple' With New Boyfriend Derrick Milano

Blac Chyna Brags About Being 'Power Couple' With New Boyfriend Derrick Milano

Blac Chyna Debuts New BF Derrick Milano in Sweet Instagram Post

Blac Chyna Debuts New BF Derrick Milano in Sweet Instagram Post

Blac Chyna Reduced to Tears by Mom's Surprise Appearance on 'Tamron Hall Show'

Blac Chyna Reduced to Tears by Mom's Surprise Appearance on 'Tamron Hall Show'

Latest News
Blac Chyna Breaks Silence After Reports She Sells Belongings to Survive Financially
  • Oct 04, 2023

Blac Chyna Breaks Silence After Reports She Sells Belongings to Survive Financially

Kim Kardashian Angers Anna Wintour at Victoria Beckham's PFW Show
  • Oct 04, 2023

Kim Kardashian Angers Anna Wintour at Victoria Beckham's PFW Show

Elvis Presley Gets Hot and Cold in First Full Trailer for 'Priscilla'
  • Oct 04, 2023

Elvis Presley Gets Hot and Cold in First Full Trailer for 'Priscilla'

Beyonce Breaks Record With 'Renaissance' Tour's $579 Million Gross Worldwide
  • Oct 04, 2023

Beyonce Breaks Record With 'Renaissance' Tour's $579 Million Gross Worldwide

Chris Evans, Alba Baptista Bump Into Meghan Markle, Prince Harry During Portugal Getaway
  • Oct 04, 2023

Chris Evans, Alba Baptista Bump Into Meghan Markle, Prince Harry During Portugal Getaway

New 'Joker: Folie a Deux' Photo Gives Sentimental Look at Batman's Villain
  • Oct 04, 2023

New 'Joker: Folie a Deux' Photo Gives Sentimental Look at Batman's Villain

Most Read
Ben Affleck Meets Ex Jennifer Garner, Son Samuel After Tense Convo With Jennifer Lopez
Celebrity

Ben Affleck Meets Ex Jennifer Garner, Son Samuel After Tense Convo With Jennifer Lopez

Tamar Braxton's Fiance JR Robinson Announces Their Split

Tamar Braxton's Fiance JR Robinson Announces Their Split

Katie Price Stills Invites Her Ex to See Their Autistic Son Every Year Despite Repeated Rejections

Katie Price Stills Invites Her Ex to See Their Autistic Son Every Year Despite Repeated Rejections

Pete Davidson's Rumored GF Madelyn Cline Locks Lips With Dove Cameron at Paris Fashion Week

Pete Davidson's Rumored GF Madelyn Cline Locks Lips With Dove Cameron at Paris Fashion Week

Patrick Stewart Horrified to Discover He's Shrinking With Age

Patrick Stewart Horrified to Discover He's Shrinking With Age

Tiffany Haddish Called Out for Her 'Cringe' Behavior at Jay-Z's Charity Event

Tiffany Haddish Called Out for Her 'Cringe' Behavior at Jay-Z's Charity Event

Distraught-Looking Kyle Richards Comforted by Pals on Hike After Mauricio Umansky Confirmed Split

Distraught-Looking Kyle Richards Comforted by Pals on Hike After Mauricio Umansky Confirmed Split

NBA Star Jimmy Butler Breaks Silence on Romance Rumors With Shakira

NBA Star Jimmy Butler Breaks Silence on Romance Rumors With Shakira

Nicole Scherzinger Slams Companies for Trying to Buy Land Immediately After Hawaii Wildfires

Nicole Scherzinger Slams Companies for Trying to Buy Land Immediately After Hawaii Wildfires