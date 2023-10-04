 

Chris Hemsworth Opens Up About Having Increased Risk of Alzheimer's

Chris Hemsworth Opens Up About Having Increased Risk of Alzheimer's
Cover Images/M10s/TheNews2
Celebrity

The Thor depicter in Marvel movies finds out through genetic testing on 'Limitless' docuseries that his chances of developing the degenerative condition are eight to 10 times higher than average.

  • Oct 4, 2023

AceShowbiz - Chris Hemsworth has overhauled his lifestyle to prioritize his brain health after learning he has an increased risk of Alzheimer's disease. The "Thor" actor made a number of changes to his day-to-day life and routines after he discovered through genetic testing on his "Limitless" docuseries that his chances of developing the degenerative condition are eight to 10 times higher than average.

He told America's Men's Health magazine, "Now, I'm incorporating more solitude into my life. I've always been pretty consistent with my exercise commitments, but lately I've really felt the importance of taking time for yourself without any outside voice or stimulation and making time for stillness."

  Editors' Pick

The 40-year-old actor, who has 11-year-old daughter India and nine-year-old twin sons Tristan and Sasha with wife Elsa Pataky, finds the time to incorporate mindfulness activities into his day. He said, "I do a lot of meditation and breath work mostly during sauna and ice bath routines. For me my favorite mindfulness work comes from the immersion in physical activities that allow me to be fully present and force me out of me head and into my body, in particular surfing."

And Chris has been prioritizing sleeping well and having a "consistent" bedtime routine. He said, "I have a more consistent approach to my sleep. Try to stay off screens an hour before bed and read most nights definitely helps. In addition focusing on not being attached to every thought and be the observer to the noise when possible , just stepping back from the internal chatter."

The "Extraction" actor has also changed his fitness routine. He explained, "My weight fluctuates a lot due to differing roles and also my own interests in regards to challenging my body in different ways. I'm lifting less frequently than I was and I’m incorporating more cardio and endurance workouts which I much prefer than heavy body building style sessions."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Jungkook Insists His Only Girlfriend Is His Fans

Elvis Presley Gets Hot and Cold in First Full Trailer for 'Priscilla'
Related Posts
Chris Hemsworth's Wife Elsa Pataky Seen With Bruised Eye in New Outing

Chris Hemsworth's Wife Elsa Pataky Seen With Bruised Eye in New Outing

Shirtless Chris Hemsworth Enjoys Morning Surf With Brother Liam on His 40th Birthday

Shirtless Chris Hemsworth Enjoys Morning Surf With Brother Liam on His 40th Birthday

Chris Hemsworth Thinks DJ Doesn't Need Any Particular Skill: You Just Push and Play

Chris Hemsworth Thinks DJ Doesn't Need Any Particular Skill: You Just Push and Play

Chris Hemsworth Finds Working Out With Arnold Schwarzenegger to Be 'Special Moment'

Chris Hemsworth Finds Working Out With Arnold Schwarzenegger to Be 'Special Moment'

Latest News
David Beckham Reacts to Taylor Swift's Romance Rumors With Travis Kelce
  • Oct 05, 2023

David Beckham Reacts to Taylor Swift's Romance Rumors With Travis Kelce

Chris Hemsworth Opens Up About Having Increased Risk of Alzheimer's
  • Oct 04, 2023

Chris Hemsworth Opens Up About Having Increased Risk of Alzheimer's

Doja Cat Unbothered That Billie Eilish Ignores Her Text Message
  • Oct 04, 2023

Doja Cat Unbothered That Billie Eilish Ignores Her Text Message

Bruce Willis' Wife Grateful for Helpful Discovery After His Dementia Diagnosis
  • Oct 04, 2023

Bruce Willis' Wife Grateful for Helpful Discovery After His Dementia Diagnosis

Kim Kardashian Catches Heat After Posting Pics From Kourtney's Baby Shower
  • Oct 04, 2023

Kim Kardashian Catches Heat After Posting Pics From Kourtney's Baby Shower

Jungkook Insists His Only Girlfriend Is His Fans
  • Oct 04, 2023

Jungkook Insists His Only Girlfriend Is His Fans

Most Read
Katie Price Stills Invites Her Ex to See Their Autistic Son Every Year Despite Repeated Rejections
Celebrity

Katie Price Stills Invites Her Ex to See Their Autistic Son Every Year Despite Repeated Rejections

Tiffany Haddish Called Out for Her 'Cringe' Behavior at Jay-Z's Charity Event

Tiffany Haddish Called Out for Her 'Cringe' Behavior at Jay-Z's Charity Event

NBA Star Jimmy Butler Breaks Silence on Romance Rumors With Shakira

NBA Star Jimmy Butler Breaks Silence on Romance Rumors With Shakira

Distraught-Looking Kyle Richards Comforted by Pals on Hike After Mauricio Umansky Confirmed Split

Distraught-Looking Kyle Richards Comforted by Pals on Hike After Mauricio Umansky Confirmed Split

Woman Claims to Be Pregnant With Antonio Brown's Baby, Leaks Explicit DMs

Woman Claims to Be Pregnant With Antonio Brown's Baby, Leaks Explicit DMs

Beyonce Hides During Jay-Z's Casino Charity Event for This Reason

Beyonce Hides During Jay-Z's Casino Charity Event for This Reason

Kanye West Claims Kim Kardashian Tended to Focus on His 'Negative' Side and Often Called Him 'Crazy'

Kanye West Claims Kim Kardashian Tended to Focus on His 'Negative' Side and Often Called Him 'Crazy'

Chrisean Rock 'Happy' Lil Baby Finally Clears the Air Amid Her Drama With Blueface

Chrisean Rock 'Happy' Lil Baby Finally Clears the Air Amid Her Drama With Blueface

'Game of Thrones' Star Joseph Gatt Appears in Court on Child Sex-Offense Charge

'Game of Thrones' Star Joseph Gatt Appears in Court on Child Sex-Offense Charge